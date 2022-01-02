New York bill threatens basic rights of citizens with forced COVID vaccinations, quarantine camps

Lawmakers in New York are preparing to vote on a bill that will allow authorities to act upon unvaccinated individuals. These acts include – but are not limited to – the removal of people identified as carriers or communicable diseases and those potentially dangerous to public health.

The bill is included in the agenda for the next legislative assembly for both the state senate and assembly on Jan. 5, 2022. If ratified, the authorities will be given executive powers similar to those in Australia, where quarantine camps are set up for people who test positive for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), as well as those who test negative – even as it continues to pose little to no impact on the daily lives of individuals and business owners.

It’s worth noting that New York and California have been under a perpetual “state of emergency,” where rapidly expanding mandates and other impositions continue to threaten the autonomy and basic rights of their citizens. (Related: NYC announces door-to-door vaccination teams that will come to your house and pay you $100 to take the death jab.)

Under the bill, individuals who had contact with someone with COVID-19 may be forcibly removed from their homes and placed in a medical facility, even if they tested negative for the virus.

Critics of the bill have expressed their concern, saying medical mandates are becoming increasingly normalized and that forcing someone to take a drug for so-called treatments should have no place in the U.S.

More bills for vaccine mandates underway

Meanwhile, Linda Rosenthal – a Democrat representing Manhattan’s Upper West Side – introduced Assembly Bill A11179, which proposes mandating COVID-19 vaccinations if not enough residents voluntarily get the shot once it is available.

According to the bill, the state would require to “safely and effectively” distribute a Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved vaccine “in accordance with the department [of health]’s COVID-19 vaccination administration program.”

“While steps have been taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19, epidemiologists and public health experts have concluded that a vaccine will be necessary to develop herd immunity and ultimately stop the spread of the disease,” according to the bill’s support memo.

“The State must make efforts to promote vaccination and ensure that a high enough percentage of the population is vaccinated against COVID-19 to develop sufficient immunity.”

If the bill passes, the state’s health department can mandate vaccinations to those it deems are safe to receive the vaccine, if it sees that New Yorkers aren’t developing “sufficient immunity from COVID-19” – a term the bill does not define.

The mandate takes effect if less than 70% of the population is voluntarily vaccinated.

“Then the state Department of Health would have the ability to say that more people have to get it,” Rosenthal added. “And they would set the rules and they would set the structure.”

Currently, experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are still unsure what percentage of the population would need to be vaccinated to achieve so-called herd immunity against COVID-19.

Watch the full video below of the protest against the vaccine mandate in New York.

https://www.brighteon.com/a09f6089-b6db-44da-b690-e73b4780863e

This video is from the Signpost channel on Brighteon.com.



Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

