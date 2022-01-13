Pandemic fraud exposed: CDC admits PCR tests don’t work

World Alternative Media CEO Josh Sigurdson told the viewers of his Brighteon.com channel that the latest statement of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed what he has been saying since the early part of 2020 – that the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) hasn’t been isolated from a single human being and that a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test cannot be trusted to determine if a person is truly positive from the disease.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky recently said on “Good Morning America” that the newly updated guidelines of the agency don’t require testing at the end of isolation because PCR tests can stay positive for up to 12 weeks. Sigurdson found it hilarious because he was trying to tell that to people from the very beginning.

The World Alternative Media CEO related that he was even called crazy for pointing out the obvious. Sigurdson also noted that YouTube took down his channel in October 2020 for giving information about COVID-19 that will continue to bring the people’s attention.

Sigurdson added that the World Health Organization (WHO) had also said that PCR tests are 96 percent false positive at 40 cycles or more while National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Dr. Anthony Fauci said that 33 cycles or more are about 80 percent false positive. (Related: 22 Highly renowned scientists: Out of all of the COVID patients we’ve identified with the PCR test, 97% never had COVID.)

He further explained that you cannot discern illnesses with a PCR test – whether it is the flu, the cold or COVID-19.

COVID-positive but fully vaccinated can work; healthy unvaccinated cannot

During his program, Sigurdson also slammed the leaders of Canadian province Manitoba for considering the possibility of allowing COVID-19 positive healthcare workers to keep working as log as they are fully vaccinated.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer, recently told the media that the province is looking at the possibility of having fully vaccinated healthcare workers who test positive for COVID-19 stay on the job to help avoid strain on the system.

“We will have severe outcomes, which puts strain, but then we’ll also see people working in critical jobs where they might be out having to isolate even if they have mild illness,” Roussin said.

“So as of right now, we make changes to health-care workers who may have been in close contact, if they’re double vaccinated, we can have them back under certain circumstances. And then, of course, if we get under a lot of strain because of transmission, we may have to look at things like that, as right now we don’t have a policy where test positives come back and work, but we might have to take steps if necessary.”

That didn’t sit well with Sigurdson.

“So if you’re unvaccinated, you’re a danger to everyone and you can’t go to work, and you’ll lose your job. And they’ll completely destroy the supply chain by firing everybody from their job,” Sigurdson said. (Related: NY healthcare system fires 1,400 unvaccinated workers, many of whom have natural immunity against COVID.)

“If you’re unvaccinated, you’re a danger. But let’s say you’re actually sick, like your nose is running, you’re coughing, you’re throwing up, you’re shivering with a fever and that’s okay. You could come to work if you’re fully vaccinated. It is so over the top absurd at this point.”

People behind the pandemic slowly bringing in a new tidal wave of ridiculous restrictions

Meanwhile, top federal health officials are looking to add a negative test as a requirement along with its five-day isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch COVID-19 as the omicron variant continues to spread across the United States.

Fauci on Sunday, Jan. 2, said the CDC is considering including the negative test as part of its guidance after receiving a significant pushback on its updated approvals in the previous week.

Under that Dec. 27 guidance, isolation restrictions for people infected with COVID-19 were cut from 10 days to five days if they are no longer feeling symptoms. The patients are then asked to spend the next five days wearing a mask when around other people.

The guidelines have since earned criticism from several health professionals for not naming a negative antigen test as a requirement for leaving isolation.

“There has been some concern about why we don’t ask people at that five-day period to get tested. Looking at it again, there may be an option in that, that testing could be a part of that, and I think we’re going to be hearing more about that in the next day or so from the CDC,” Fauci stated.

Sigurdson pointed out that the people responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic scare are just slowly bringing in a new tidal wave of ridiculous restrictions.

“It’s psychological warfare. And they want to see how far they can push us before we fight back. And so far, we, as a general populace, are failing. And they’re winning. Now I know they’re saying all these things now that make us feel like we are winning. The narrative is collapsing. But they’re making way for a new narrative,” Sigurdson stressed.

“They will continue to crack down. The gauntlet will continue to come down. There’s more lockdown, it’s going to countries around the world while other ones open. It is all a farce. It is all meant to manipulate the minds of the masses and see how far they can enslave people.”

He also mentioned that a fourth and fifth boosters will push through in some places and it will be a good litmus test of how far they can push it. The World Alternative Media CEO lamented that people will just forget about what is currently happening and that people behind the pandemic scare will then pile on more ridiculous restrictions and fearmongering in 2022.

Watch the video below to know more about the fraud called the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://www.brighteon.com/2063433e-7a8a-4218-a7cd-801340b21916

This video is from the World Alternative Media channel on Brighteon.com.

Follow Outbreak.news for more news related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kevin Hughes

Sources include:

Brighteon.com

Winnipeg.CTVNews.ca

RepublicWorld.com

Related Posts