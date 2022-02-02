Scottish data shows that covid case rate is highest among fully vaccinated, lowest among unvaccinated

On January 11, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky testified double-masked before the Senate Health Committee that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” are “incredibly safe” and “protect us against omicron” and “against delta.” It turns out, however, that Walensky lied.
The latest data out of Scotland shows that the standardized case rate for the Fauci Flu is highest among those who took the two-dose (or more) injection regimen. Conversely, case rates are lowest among the unvaccinated.
What this trend suggests is a strong negative efficacy for the jabs, meaning the more injections a person gets, the worse off his or her immune system becomes – and the damage appears to be lasting, if not permanent.
Every week, Public Health Scotland (PHS) publishes a COVID-19 & Winter Statistical Report filled with data juxtaposing vaccinated versus unvaccinated health outcomes. The revelations are astounding.
The most recent report from PHS shows a clear rate of negative efficacy for the jabs. Immunity in the jabbed is on the decline, while the unvaccinated have the lowest rates of infection.
While the overall wave of omicron (moronic) is receding in Scotland, age-standardized case rates per 100,000 people are still high among the fully vaccinated. Cases among the unvaccinated, meanwhile, have been trailing off for at least the past month.
Oh, but there are far fewer unvaccinated people than vaccinated people, you might be thinking to yourself, so of course the numbers are going to be higher among the jabbed.
This would be true except for the fact that the data was already adjusted for this. All things considered, unvaccinated people had the lowest rates of infection out of the four cohorts, especially during the peak of moronic.
Even the triple-vaccinated are not any more protected than the double- or single-vaccinated. Only the unvaccinated seem to be protected against infection because their immune systems have not been damaged by the shots.
The data clearly shows that the unvaccinated had the shallowest “wave” of moronic when it first hit. The most-affected groups, conversely, were the double- and triple-vaccinated.
The fully vaccinated are society’s super-spreaders
Similar data from the U.K. Health Security Agency (HAS), which covers all of the United Kingdom, shows much the same in terms of the most problems occurring in the most vaccinated.
Once again, the more jabs a person takes, the worse off he or she appears to be, according to the data.
“Full stop right here,” reported The Blaze in response to this news. “Any public policy measure – from vaccine passports to discrimination – cannot be justified under the science, even if one’s conscience is OK with apartheid.”
“In fact, clearly this shows that, especially with Omicron, the vaccinated are the super-spreaders.”
Any claim to the contrary that suggests the unvaccinated are spreading disease is simply unscientific. Even the claim that getting jabbed helps to make infection less severe might seem plausible, but is actually contradictory to the data. (Related: Rochelle Walensky from the CDC, who constantly makes false claims about the benefits of vaccination, is financially tied to Big Pharma.)
“People like Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche have been warning that if you mass-vaccinate with a leaky, narrow-spectrum (only recognizes spike protein) vaccine in the middle of a raging pandemic, the virus would get more virulent over time,” The Blaze further reported.
“What is clearly evident both from the hospitalizations and deaths is that the double-vaccinated are now worse off per capita even against critical illness, and that pattern appears to be accelerating.”
Injuries and deaths among the fully vaccinated are skyrocketing. To keep up with the latest, visit ChemicalViolence.com.
Ethan Huff
Sources for this article include:
TheBlaze.com
DrEddyMD.com
Related Posts
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Published by dreddymd
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten):
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/
https://dreddymd.com/courses/
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3
Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd
More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF
Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql
DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/
View all posts by dreddymd