NOT JUST HUMANS: Scientists say 5G radiation is killing animals and wildlife

The Gut Health Kit is a program to cleanse, balance, and support your digestive system by combining four of our top products and a healthy diet.lengthy report about 5G exposure has found that this newfound radiation source is damaging the health of creatures that live in the wild.

The 150-page report, compiled by researchers at the University of Washington and Johns Hopkins University, contains three sections, the first of which looked at how environmental EMFs (electromagnetic frequencies) have radically increased in recent years.

The second part looked at how living organisms are impacted by these EMFs. It reveals how “effects have been observed in mammals such as bats, cervids, cetaceans, and pinnipeds among others, and on birds, insects, amphibians, reptiles, microbes and many species of flora.”

The third section focuses on EMF exposure limits and the prospect of new regulations to help better protect living beings against the harm caused by this constant flood of non-ionizing radiation.

“This eloquent review gives insight into missed opportunities for cancer prevention exemplified by asbestos, tobacco, certain pesticides and now RF (radiofrequency) radiation,” said a spokesperson from the Environmental Health Trust (EHT).

“The authors highlight how economic considerations were favored instead of cancer prevention. ‘A strategy to sow doubt on cancer risks was established decades ago and is now adopted and implemented in a more sophisticated way by the telecom industry regarding RF-EMF risks to human beings and the environment. Industry has the economic power, access to politicians and media, whereas concerned people are unheard.’”

D.C. Court of Appeals ruled in favor of petition calling for greater FCC regulation of cellular radiation

Devra Davis, the founder of EHT, said that it has been known for quite some time that cellular radiation of all kinds is dangerous to wildlife as well as to people. And yet the federal government has turned a blind eye to the science and instead promoted the interests of Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile.

“We have more than enough research to trigger new regulatory action to protect wildlife,” a spokesperson from EHT is further quoted as saying.

“The FCC should have done a full review of the environmental impact of 5G network deployment before streamlining hundreds of thousands of 5G cell towers across the nation.”

Back in August, the D.C. Court of Appeals ruled in favor of a petition filed by EHT against the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The court found that the FCC has not done nearly enough to address the growing body of evidence linking EMFs to negative health impacts, even at levels below what the FCC considers “safe.”

The court also noted that the FCC has not adequately responded to the Department of the Interior after it raised the issue of the environmental harms that EMFs cause specifically on migratory birds. (Related: The National Institutes of Health (NIH) published a report showing that both 5G and 4G are harmful to humans and other living beings.)

The corporate media, on the other hand, which is bought and paid for by the wireless industry, has scoffed at and scorned the idea that 5G is anything other than amazing and wonderful.

Fake news giant CNN, for instance, published a 2020 propaganda piece entitled “Why conspiracy theorists think 5G is bad for your health and why experts say not to worry.” The contents of this fake news piece are exactly what you might expect.

“With 5G coming to neighborhoods across the country, the levels of wireless radiation will significantly increase,” warns Davis, who believes that the time is now to act.

“We do not have the luxury of time to continue to debate this issue with the wireless industry. Adults, children, pets, wildlife, and our environment are all vulnerable.”

More related news can be found at 5Galert.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

TheEpochTimes.com

DrEddyMD.com

The Colon Cleanse Kit from Global Healing Center includes leading colon cleanser, Oxy-Powder®, as well as Latero-Flora™ probiotics to support gut health.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.