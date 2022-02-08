Soon, everyone will realize that these top 6 Covid corruption whistleblowers were not conspiracy theorists at all, but in fact, hit the nail on the head. History is being made right now, right in front of us all, and the great awakening is gaining much momentum as these brave doctors, scientists and insiders blow the whistle on the biggest terrorist scheme ever designed, and all delivered not by guns, bombs or planes, but with needles.

No matter what your “opinion” of the pandemic might be now, it is important to consider objectively the descriptions of what is happening as relayed by top experts in their respective fields of study.

Top 6 covid-19 corruption whistleblowers

COVID Whistleblower #1. Dr. Robert Malone – inventor of modern mRNA vaccine technology, warns the world NOT to Covid-vaccinate children.

COVID Whistleblower #2. Dr. Peter McCullough – cardiologist who warns Covid vaccines are a public health threat.

COVID Whistleblower #3. Dr. Patricia Lee – ICU doctor who inspired a dozen other doctors to come forward with sworn declarations showing how “fully vaccinated” patients are flooding US hospitals with serious Covid vaccine injuries.

COVID Whistleblower #4. Dr. Li-Meng Yan – medical researcher in Hong Kong who investigated the origin of the COVID-19 virus during the initial outbreak and has provided solid evidence it did NOT have natural origin, but rather came from the Wuhan lab.

COVID Whistleblower #5. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi – German microbiologist who exposed the whole pandemic as fake because it’s all based on highly fallible PCR tests.

COVID Whistleblower #6. Steve Kirsch – Data analyst, inventor and vaccine researcher, who revealed that Covid vaccines have already KILLED at least 150,000 Americans.

Inventor of mRNA vaccine technology, Dr. Robert Malone, warns the world NOT to Covid-vaccinate children

Dr. Robert Malone is like the Paul Revere of yesteryear, shouting out to very parent a dire warning about getting their kids injected with gene mutation injections that most likely have serious short-and-long-term health consequences, and ones that can never be undone. Malone helped invent modern mRNA vaccine technology, so who knows better than him?

He’s been to rallies in Washington DC called “Defeat the Mandates” and he’s been on Joe Rogan’s podcast, to name a few major platforms for blowing the whistle on the deadly China Flu jabs. He’s on the record saying this about the Covid jabs in regards to giving them to children: “They may damage their brains, their heart, their immune system, and their ability to have children in the future. Many of these damages cannot be repaired.” To cap that off, at least 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the globe have signed a declaration saying healthy children should NOT be vaccinated for Covid.

We’ve also heard from Dr. Peter McCullough, who warns us that the Covid vaccines CAUSE diseases themselves. He has patients with cardiovascular complications caused by the vaccines. McCullough has interviewed doctors who discuss the effects of spike proteins, as they can cause serious infections even after a year from injection, as they accumulate in tissues throughout the body. McCullough warns that the Covid vaccines ARE the “leading public health threat,” and will usher in a “whole new class of illnesses leading to disability, hospitalization and death.”

Doctors and scientists risk everything warning about the Covid-vaccine-induced horrors and the virus lab origins

Dr. Lee blew the whistle on how “fully vaccinated” patients are flooding US hospitals with serious injuries from the vaccines, all while the blame is falsely being cast on unvaccinated people for causing these overcrowded death camps. She’s revealing just how the CDC and FDA twist the facts to suit their agenda, only mentioning “safe and effective” and never revealing the horror from clinical trials and currently crowded hospitals dealing with the vaccine-injured masses.

Wait, there’s more. Dr. Li-Meng Yan, was the first to reveal the sophisticated laboratory modification of the SARS-CoV-2 genome, indicating its synthetic origin or “signature.” Dr. Yan and her colleagues gave detailed descriptions of the synthesized virus made in labs for the Chinese military and the Chinese Communist Party.

Plus, German microbiologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi called the whole pandemic FAKE, saying “People who are not ill are tested with a test that is lying most of the time.” In fact, ‘re-positives’ are common, meaning people who have totally recovered from Covid will still test positive for weeks, even months later, since the test says “positive” even from miniscule fragments that are enhanced to seem of current concern. Is it contagious at that point, or is it just harmless viral debris?

Lastly, data analyst Steve Kirsch has blown the whistle about the pandemic of 150,000 Americans dead from the vaccines, not the virus. He warns the world, “What the data showed was consistent with what my friends experienced. These vaccines are the most dangerous vaccines of all time. Thousands of times more deadly than, say, even the deadliest vaccine, which is the smallpox vaccine.”

And let’s not forget the Health Ranger, Mike Adams, editor, renowned investigative journalist and food scientist, who puts time, energy and resources into thousands of articles, podcasts, videos, and thus provides free speech platforms for all of these other great whistleblowers of our time.

Adjust your internet dial right over to Vaccines news for updates on experimental vaccines and boosters that can cause blood clots, ADE and other horrific side effects.

S.D. Wells

