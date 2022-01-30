U.S. Surgeon General orders Spotify to censor Joe Rogan for daring to host honest experts like Dr. Robert Malone and Dr. Peter McCullough

Canadian singer Neil Young is threatening Spotify with the removal of his music if the platform refuses to censor Joe Rogan for “spreading vaccine misinformation.” And it turns out that U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy wants the same thing.

In an interview with MSNBC‘s Brzezinski (watch below), Murthy rattled on about how the “science” is there to support Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injections, but that people are rejecting it because Big Tech is failing to censor other perspectives.

The “surgeon general” @vivek_murthy: “Critical part of how we get through this pandemic” is “limiting the spread of misinformation” from shows like @joerogan pic.twitter.com/xexarsaNDN — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 25, 2022

“We can have the best science available, we can have public health expertise available, but it won’t help people if they don’t have access to accurate information,” Murthy stated. (Related: Back in 2018, Spotify and numerous other tech platforms banned Infowars.)

“There’s something that I’ve always believed as a doctor is that people have the right to make your own decisions, but they also have a right to accurate information to make that decision with.”

Murthy went on to explain that in order to “root out misinformation in society right now and give people access to accurate information,” tech platforms like Spotify need to actively silence voices that say things contradictory to the government’s plandemic claims.

“Number one, we’ve got to recognize that our technology platforms, particularly social media, these have an important role to play,” Murthy said.

“These are the predominant places where we’re seeing misinformation spread. These platforms have still not stepped up to do the right thing, to do enough, I should say, to reduce the spread of misinformation.”

The Biden regime openly supports mind control, censorship of opposing viewpoints

Murthy says he wants people with large followings, including social media “influencers,” celebrities, entertainers, and media personalities, to do a better job of steering the conversation in favor of the government’s narrative.

No outside-the-box thinking should be happening or even allowed, in Murthy’s view. Only what the government says is true should be allowed on social media, he told Brzezinski.

“Each of us also has a role to play here because we all have platforms. And if you’re somebody who has a large following, whether you’re an entertainer, a politician, in the media, it’s your responsibility, all of our responsibilities, to be thoughtful in what we are sharing.”

What Murthy wants, in essence, is a government-controlled Ministry of Truth that operates via the tech platforms to brainwash the public into believing the official narrative and nothing else.

Murthy does not want people to even have the freedom to consider ainsanin alternate point of view on any subject. He wants people to only have access to one perspective as pre-approved by himself and those who pull his puppet strings.

“Joe Rogan isn’t dependent on a platform and is a destination that would drive adjacent traffic,” someone on Twitter wrote in response to all of this and how it will only end up backfiring on the tyrants. “Banning would be counterproductive and increase viewership.”

“First time as surgeon general 2014-2017 and this thirtysomething was picked for his politics, not his expertise,” wrote another.

Another pointed out that even DARPA agrees with many of Rogan’s claims, as does the Supreme Court, so do they need to be censored as well?

“Good luck in Nuremberg,” someone else added to the conversation, suggesting that another tribunal is in order to address the establishment’s covid crimes against humanity.

More news coverage about the Big Tech assault on free speech can be found at Censorship.news.

Ethan Huff

