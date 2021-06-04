Big Pharma now taking out Big Tech: Oracle VP dies of “covid” after receiving second vaccine injection

Joel R. Kallman, the head of software development for Oracle APEX, died from “covid” just days after receiving his second mRNA injection for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

On March 26, Kallman tweeted to his followers that he had received his first Chinese Virus shot and was proud to have created “v-safe,” a smartphone-based tool to remind others to also get theirs.

About a month later, right on schedule, Kallman received his second Wuhan Flu injection and subsequently died on May 25, prompting Oracle and the mainstream media to immediately declare that he died from “covid.”

“We’re heartbroken to share that Joel Kallman has passed away from Covid-19 on May 25th,” Oracle APEX tweeted right after Kallman’s death was revealed. “He was 54.”

“Joel’s warmth and enthusiasm touched countless across the globe. We miss him dearly.”

BREAKING: Oracle VP, Joel Kallman, dies of "COVID" after receiving vaccine pic.twitter.com/Vl8RGsC2OA — djcalligraphy ™ (@DJcalligraphy) May 30, 2021

As expected, some are bemoaning not the injections that clearly killed Kallman but the conspiracy theory of “covid,” which is still being fearmongered about as some scary thing invisibly floating around in the air taking people’s lives.

Just like with baseball legend Hank Aaron and many other prominent personalities who also died immediately after getting injected, Kallman’s death is being subtly politicized to push a pro-vaccine narrative.

By refusing to report the facts and timeline so the public can connect the dots, the mainstream media is signaling through Kallman’s “covid” death that everyone still needs to get injected so this type of thing never happens again.

It’s easy to connect the dots if you do your own thinking

A lengthy eulogy published by someone in Kallman’s “community” praises the guy while failing to mention the fact that he was injected just prior to his death.

The author talks about how Joel was working 18-hour days, seven days a week, to get r-type up and running as a surveillance tool to track people’s “covid symptoms,” as well as any drugs they were taking.

Kallman was apparently working so hard that he was barely involved with his family anymore and constantly looked tired and worn out. His immune system presumably suffered, and this combined with getting dual-injected appears to have been what finally did him in.

“Such a nice man and such bitter irony that he died from Covid-19, something that he put so much effort into tackling,” the author wrote.

This is what happens when people buy into wild conspiracy theories about Chinese Germs floating around killing people, as if there is no immune system present inside the human body to protect against strange pathogens.

When you put your trust in injections over nutrition and immunity, you end up doing wildly irrational things like lining up for experimental gene therapy injections that turn your body into a walking spike protein factory.

Hopefully some people are making the connection between Kallman’s vaccination schedule and the timing of his death. To simply blame “covid” while ignoring all of this is the antithesis of science, which the Branch Covidians claim as their identity.

“Seems like he stopped blogging and using Twitter after his first shot,” noted one member at the Free Republic forum. “No activity after his first shot. He died two months after his first vaccine.”

“When the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) evaluates drug products … the FDA doesn’t opine on causality,” wrote another about why the media refuses to acknowledge that Kallman more than likely died from getting jabbed.

“The FDA, honestly, doesn’t differentiate on whether anybody thinks the death was due to the product.”

More of the latest news about how Chinese Virus injections are killing people can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

