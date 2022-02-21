The next plandemic? China’s People’s Liberation Army launches hemorrhagic fever viral attack during Olympics, says source

Our Thyroid Health Kit™ provides the essential nutrients you need to support normal, healthy thyroid levels including iodine, selenium, and more.“Well-placed” sources have confirmed that the military arm of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), is launching another bioweapon at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

These sources allege that a hemorrhagic fever attack is currently underway as the next deadly “pandemic” to follow the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19). And just like the Fauci Flu, it was supposedly constructed in a laboratory, only to now be tested for “performance” on both the Chinese people and anyone in attendance at the Olympic games. (Related: A high-ranking CCP defector came forward with intel about how communist China has a full-scale biological weapons program.)

“The virus has been altered inside a laboratory to make the incubation period longer than usual, now suspected at 3-4 weeks, in order to allow visitors to Beijing to return home with no symptoms during transit,” reports CD Media.

“The launch of the virus is following the procedure used during the launch of Covid-19, in that portions of China are infected, locked down, in an attempt to stop the transmission to the rest of China after release. This scenario gives the PLA plausible deniability.”

This new virus is said to be highly transmissible and cause bleeding through multiple orifices of the body, including skin pores.

Will hemorrhagic fever become a plandemic 2.0?

At least three confirmed and suspected cases of the virus are already being reported in the United Kingdom, pending the return of test results. All three individuals are from the same family in the East of England.

The U.K. has only ever seen 10 confirmed cases of hemorrhagic fever ever in the country, the first of which was confirmed in 2009.

Dr. Li-Meng Yan further confirmed that the CCP via the PLA did, in fact, release this deadly new bioweapon at the Olympics. She tweeted about how people must be “well-prepared” because the virus could continue spreading all around the world as exposed Olympics attendees return to their home countries.

One source that spoke to CD Media claims to have contacted various appropriate agencies within the U.S. federal government to warn them about the need for Americans attending the Olympics to quarantine upon returning home, but to no avail.

“It is always a question of whether or not to publicize such data but we felt the American public needed to be aware of what possibly may be happening as trust in our government and the medical establishment is at rock bottom,” CD Media reported.

In the comment section at CD Media, one person wrote that this is all happening “just as planned,” and that people in the know have been warning about this kind of thing as a plandemic 2.0.

“There is already a Bill Gates-funded injection ready called RiVax,” this same person wrote. “It’s a deadly ricin injection.”

“Ahhh, the next phase of the lie, another plandemic in order to keep us in masks and taking gene therapy ‘vaxs’ for population control,” wrote another.

“This will be one pandemic you will want an N95 mask for,” responded another. “This from a nurse that bucked the covid plandemic!”

Another suggested that if this is all actually true that people need to start praying, not worrying about masks again. A face veil is certainly not going to protect against something as deadly as hemorrhagic fever anyway.

“Okay, here it is,” wrote someone else. “Just as I predicted months ago and the CCP-compliant WEF forecast as early as 1989, the second, much more deadly bioweapon attack has been launched. The Great Reset lurches forward with its population reduction scheme.”

More of the latest news about communist China can be found at Tyranny.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

CreativeDestructionMedia.com

DrEddyMD.com

Aloe Fuzion™ is a powerful aloe vera supplement made from 100% organic inner leaf aloe vera gel. Supports the immune system, skin, and even gut health.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.