If COVID vaccines really work, how did 400,000 mostly jabbed South Koreans suddenly test “positive” in one day?

Despite being almost entirely “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), the country of South Korea saw 400,741 new “cases” of the disease pop up in a single day.

Senior health official Sohn Young-rae said the case spike is the “last biggest challenge” for South Korea before reaching “herd immunity” that would supposedly allow the country to go back to normal.

“If we overcome this crisis, we will step closer to returning to normalcy,” Sohn announced in a statement.

South Korea previously had some of the strictest restrictions and protocols for dealing with the Fauci Flu, all of which turned out to be a failure in terms of case numbers. This caused many members of the public to sour on the government’s policies.

The country does, however, still have an 11 p.m. curfew for businesses in place, as well as a gathering limit of six people per private area. South Korea was one of the first countries to treat Wuhan Flu patients with oxygen therapy.

According to the latest data, nearly 86 percent of South Koreans are “fully vaccinated” for the Fauci Flu. This is among the highest rates of compliance in the entire world.

This alone should have resulted in herd immunity, if the World Health Organization (WHO) and its metrics are to be believed. And yet the exact opposite seems to be occurring as South Korea suffers through another “wave” of infections.

“Their submission to the vaccine regime has not prevented their population from being stricken with the China virus,” reported Big League Politics‘ Shane Trejo about the revelation.

COVID jabs clearly don’t work to prevent infection

Another country with massively high cases despite widespread jab compliance is Israel, which recently shattered its national record for the highest COVID case totals.

In one day, Israel saw more than 11,000 new cases of the Chinese disease, of which 719 are considered “serious.” Officials there expect serious cases to increase even more in the coming weeks.

“I expect that morbidity will rise further, but I hope it will not be a new outbreak,” said Health Ministry Director-General Nachman Ash to local media.

Once again, the jabs are failing in a country that has widely accepted them. And yet government officials are still maintaining coercive restrictions that punish those who remain unvaccinated.

“Under the incredibly Orwellian ‘Coronavirus Traffic Light System,’ physical classes for schoolchildren in grades 7 through 12 will be cancelled until an over 70 percent compliance rate with the vaccine is reached,” reports indicated.

It is becoming undeniably clear that the jabs are a total failure all around the world, but almost no government officials are willing to step forward in condemnation of them.

The reason, of course, is that many of them receive kickbacks from Big Pharma, which has profited to the tune of tens of billions of dollars throughout the plandemic.

“The vaccine regime is clearly backfiring, but no government leaders want to blame Big Pharma for this public health disaster,” Trejo reported. “It will only get worse with hundreds of millions of people enraptured by the mass hysteria propaganda.”

“The vaccine regime is nothing short of criminal, and Big Pharma and their bought-off toadies need to be put behind bars for what they have inflicted upon the world.”

Instead of the injections, South Korea, Israel and every other country that pushed them would have been better off recommending oxygen therapy instead, and perhaps a little ivermectin on top of that.

“Oxygen therapy cures many ailments,” wrote a Natural News reader. “It is the concept behind hyperbaric oxygen in healing skin ulcers.”

The latest plandemic news can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

