Clueless, pharma-infested FDA now says independent media is “leading cause of death in US”… oblivious to FDA-approved opioid deaths, Vioxx deaths and chemo deaths

The leading cause of death in the United States today is not heart disease but rather “independent media,” according to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) chief Dr. Robert Cardiff.

A Joe Biden appointee, Califf claimed during a recent appearance on CNN that independent media outlets must be purged from existence immediately if there is to be any hope of ending the scourge of death throughout the country.

Only corporate-controlled, government-approved fake news outlets like CNN should be allowed to exist and spread information online, Califf maintains. Allowing free speech, he says, will result in “deadly misinformation” spreading and influencing people’s health decisions.

Califf admitted during the segment with host Pamela Brown that there is “no way to quantify” any of these claims. He did reluctantly admit as well that heart disease is, in fact, the leading cause of death in the U.S.

At the same time, Califf doubled down on his initial claim, arguing that the growth of independent media over the years has resulted in “an erosion of life expectancy.” In his opinion, Americans are now living, on average, lives that are five years shorter than they otherwise would be if their news came exclusively from the likes of CNN.

“Almost nobody” would be dying from covid if independent media didn’t exist, says Califf

The Biden regime sure is obsessed with the idea of “misinformation,” which is apparently hiding under every rock. And the only way to get rid of it is to impose full-scale tyranny in the form of wide-scale censorship (Related: It took the FDA until May of this year to finally admit that Fauci Flu shots cause deadly blood clots).

Califf insists that the real reason why many people who test “positive” for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) and later die is because those people read or watched independent media instead of established “credible” media approved by the FDA.

“Almost no one in this country should be dying from COVID,” Califf went on to state, suggesting that the death toll throughout the plandemic would have been next to nil had only mainstream media been available to the masses.

There was a “reduction in life expectancy” during this time, though Califf admitted that “common diseases like heart disease” were actually to blame.

“But somehow … the reliable, truthful messages are not getting across,” he went on to complain. “And it’s being washed down by a lot of misinformation, which is leading people to make bad choices that are unfortunate for their health.”

At no point during his interview with Brown did Califf offer even a smidgeon of proof to back his claim that the independent media is to blame for virtually all of the deaths that occurred since early 2020 – and Brown, of course, did not press him for any kind of evidence.

All that was made clear during the interview is that Califf considers all information that is not approved by the FDA to be “misinformation,” just like his agency considers only FDA-approved drugs and vaccines to have therapeutic value.

Natural healing herbs and foods are useless, according to the FDA, because they do not bear the agency’s “gold standard” stamp of approval.

Califf is just one of many free-speech haters in the Biden regime who are attempting to stamp out the First Amendment before the current presidential term ends.

Biden’s Ministry of Truth head Nina Jankowicz infamously stated that free speech makes her “shudder.” She also falsely claimed that Hunter Biden’s laptop does not exist and that any claims to the contrary constitute “Russian disinformation.”

