Clueless, pharma-infested FDA now says independent media is “leading cause of death in US”… oblivious to FDA-approved opioid deaths, Vioxx deaths and chemo deaths

Livatrex® is an enhanced vegan-friendly, herbal blend that supports liver detoxification and promotes normal, healthy function of the liver and gallbladder.The leading cause of death in the United States today is not heart disease but rather “independent media,” according to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) chief Dr. Robert Cardiff.

A Joe Biden appointee, Califf claimed during a recent appearance on CNN that independent media outlets must be purged from existence immediately if there is to be any hope of ending the scourge of death throughout the country.

Only corporate-controlled, government-approved fake news outlets like CNN should be allowed to exist and spread information online, Califf maintains. Allowing free speech, he says, will result in “deadly misinformation” spreading and influencing people’s health decisions.

Califf admitted during the segment with host Pamela Brown that there is “no way to quantify” any of these claims. He did reluctantly admit as well that heart disease is, in fact, the leading cause of death in the U.S.

At the same time, Califf doubled down on his initial claim, arguing that the growth of independent media over the years has resulted in “an erosion of life expectancy.” In his opinion, Americans are now living, on average, lives that are five years shorter than they otherwise would be if their news came exclusively from the likes of CNN.

“Almost nobody” would be dying from covid if independent media didn’t exist, says Califf

The Biden regime sure is obsessed with the idea of “misinformation,” which is apparently hiding under every rock. And the only way to get rid of it is to impose full-scale tyranny in the form of wide-scale censorship (Related: It took the FDA until May of this year to finally admit that Fauci Flu shots cause deadly blood clots).

Califf insists that the real reason why many people who test “positive” for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) and later die is because those people read or watched independent media instead of established “credible” media approved by the FDA.

“Almost no one in this country should be dying from COVID,” Califf went on to state, suggesting that the death toll throughout the plandemic would have been next to nil had only mainstream media been available to the masses.

There was a “reduction in life expectancy” during this time, though Califf admitted that “common diseases like heart disease” were actually to blame.

“But somehow … the reliable, truthful messages are not getting across,” he went on to complain. “And it’s being washed down by a lot of misinformation, which is leading people to make bad choices that are unfortunate for their health.”

At no point during his interview with Brown did Califf offer even a smidgeon of proof to back his claim that the independent media is to blame for virtually all of the deaths that occurred since early 2020 – and Brown, of course, did not press him for any kind of evidence.

All that was made clear during the interview is that Califf considers all information that is not approved by the FDA to be “misinformation,” just like his agency considers only FDA-approved drugs and vaccines to have therapeutic value.

Natural healing herbs and foods are useless, according to the FDA, because they do not bear the agency’s “gold standard” stamp of approval.

Califf is just one of many free-speech haters in the Biden regime who are attempting to stamp out the First Amendment before the current presidential term ends.

Biden’s Ministry of Truth head Nina Jankowicz infamously stated that free speech makes her “shudder.” She also falsely claimed that Hunter Biden’s laptop does not exist and that any claims to the contrary constitute “Russian disinformation.”

More related news coverage about the highly corrupt FDA can be found at FDA.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources include:

Newspunch.com

DrEddyMD.com

Iron Fuzion™ is a plant-based iron supplement featuring a blend of organic thyme and echinacea root works to support the body’s processes of iron.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.