The interactive Live Blood CD and the Certified Training Live Blood Analysis online course is hold by Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, by email, video chat after appointment.
The interactive Live Blood CD usually 119 USD now for 59 USD (this CD can also without the course purchased) in our Darkfield Microscopy online one by one training (downloadable after payment) has many videos, pictures and explanations, but will be not enough, from our experience over the last 10 years, to understand the background of this topics. It helps us a lot to teach in the correspondence course to pointing certain topics out and underline, our explanation and will be easier for you to understand your questions (in our online course is the CD included plus 2 detailed manuals with explains the whole concept of pleomorphism in theory and practice. If you want to listen some testimonials, what other students say. (Related: Recommend books for our Live Blood Analysis Course)
If you are interesting in our online course with Dr. Eddy, the outline for the course you will find here. What we offer you in our online live blood analysis course: You can choose, you want to buy the full online course with Dr. Eddy’s one by one training via email, also can be arranged an appointment for online conference via zoom (option 1: usually $320 NOW $160
you can pay the course fee direct via PayPal) or you are interesting only to purchase the live blood CD (option 2: usually $120 NOW $59
you can pay the course fee direct via PayPal). After we receive your course fee payment, we will contact you and send you the links where you can download the course material.
- I want to buy online course with Dr. Eddy one by one training, include the Live Blood CD and 2 comprehensive course manuals here usually $320 NOW $160 (course outline here) more questions? contact us here.
- I’m only interesting for now to buy the Live Blood CD here usually $120 NOW $59
- More details: What is the Live Blood Analysis interactive course CD?
Related Posts:
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Published by dreddymd
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten):
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/
https://dreddymd.com/courses/
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3
Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd
More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF
Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql
DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/
View all posts by dreddymd