Another embalmer exposes shocking post-vaccination fibrous CLOTS to Dr. Jane Ruby

Global Healing Center Biotin is a highly-bioavailable supplement made from Sesbania extract.An experienced anonymous embalmer has stepped up and contacted Dr. Jane Ruby to show her pictures of horrible white fibrous clots pulled out of bodies as part of the preparations for embalming.

“Several days ago, I was contacted by another embalmer who has been finding these never before seen [before 2021] clots being pulled out of bodies,” Ruby said. According to the “Live with Dr. Jane Ruby host, the embalmer was having trouble inserting the embalming tools because there were obstructions. This is when they found the “disgusting, grotesque, white, fibrous, and slimy “clots.

“Right now, this person wants their identity kept private. The person worries for their own safety, but is courageous enough to bring these forward,” Ruby said and proceeded to thank the anonymous embalmer for sending the pictures.

“You’re an American hero. I know you feel this is a very frightening thing to do. Society and humanity owe you a debt just like it does Mr. [Richard] Hirschman and the other embalmers who have come to my attention and whose work will be brought out like this one today.”

One picture showed the abnormal, fibrous clot beside a normal, gel-like blood clot to show the difference. The anonymous embalmer said most of these came out of the neck vessels of not just one cadaver but of multiple deceased individuals, who were mostly in their early 20s. They were also able to verify that 100 percent of them were jabbed with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines.

According to Ruby, the whistleblower’s revelation shared the same details as what Hirschman revealed a few months ago. The embalmer came out after seeing “unnatural blood clots combinations with strange fibrous materials” clogging the arteries and veins of the deceased approximately six months after the COVID-19 vaccines were rolled out. (Related: WATCH: Embalmer Richard Hirschman unpacks “engineered biostructure” clots found in fully vaccinated cadavers.)

Ruby said she is waiting right now for the secondary chemical analysis of Hirschman’s samples, which were sent to Health Ranger Mike Adams for further examination.

FDA authorized shots to children as young as six months of age

Ruby, horrified by the photos that showed the freaky clots of different sizes, said babies and toddlers are about to be sacrificed at the altar of depopulation now that the U.S. government has just authorized the bio-weapon shots for six-month-old babies and toddlers.

“Please don’t let babies and children get this. Please do whatever you can to stop them. Talk to the parents. Show them the pictures. Take a screenshot, and do whatever you can do because babies are going to start dying horrific deaths. They’re not going to be able to survive this,” Ruby pleaded.

On June 17, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted an emergency authorization (EUA) for mRNA vaccines to be injected into babies as young as six months old.

FDA admitted that even though Pfizer’s clinical trial “was determined not to be reliable due to the low number of COVID-19 cases that occurred in the study participants,” the FDA still pushed through with the authorization to administer the vaccines to the younger population.

“As with all vaccines for any population, when authorizing COVID-19 vaccines intended for pediatric age groups, the FDA ensures that our evaluation and analysis of the data is rigorous and thorough,” FDA top official Dr. Peter Marks said in a statement.

Brian Hooker, chief scientific officer for Children’s Health Defense, told the Epoch Times before Moderna and Pfizer were granted EUA: “From an efficacy standpoint, it makes absolutely no sense to approve these products.”

Visit VaccineDamage.news for more stories about the harms caused by the COVID-19 vaccines.

Watch the full segment of “Live with Dr. Jane Ruby” featuring the anonymous embalmer’s findings below.

https://rumble.com/v19sx4p-embalmer-steps-forward-with-horrific-post-jab-clots.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
Embalmer Steps Forward With Horrific Post Jab Clots

This video is from The Prisoner channel on Brighteon.com.

More related stories:

Physicians to EU regulators: Address safety concerns or stop rollout of coronavirus vaccine.

EXCLUSIVE: Shocking microscopy photos of blood clots extracted from those who “suddenly died” – crystalline structures, nanowires, chalky particles and fibrous structures.

Embalmer reports finding long, fibrous blood clots in deceased people who got COVID-19 vaccine.

Clot shot “vaccines” create BOOM in blood clot removal industry.

Embalmers, funeral directors reveal that COVID-vaccinated bodies show “unusual blood clots.”

Belle Carter

Sources include:

Brighteon.com

TheEpochTimes.com

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

One thought on “Another embalmer exposes shocking post-vaccination fibrous CLOTS to Dr. Jane Ruby

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.