Smoking gun: U.S. government, CDC colluded with Google, Twitter, Facebook to censor important information about experimental covid vaccines

America First Legal (AFL) filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to investigate unconstitutional acts between the federal government and the Big Tech social media platforms. AFL obtained 256 pages of communication between the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Google, Facebook and Twitter. These pages document egregious violations of the US Constitution and provide evidence that the Federal Government violated the Nuremberg Code.

AFL President Stephen Miller issued a statement:

These explosive smoking-gun documents, obtained as a result of America First Legal’s litigation against the Biden Administration, conclusively demonstrate that Big Tech has unlawfully colluded with the federal government to silence, censor, and suppress Americans’ free speech and violate their First Amendment rights. Government is expressly prohibited from censoring competing or dissenting viewpoints or from silencing its political opponents whether it does so directly or whether it uses an outside corporation to achieve its draconian, totalitarian ends. AFL will not rest in the fight against illegal collusion between Big Tech and Big Government to trample on your voices and the Bill of Rights.

CDC conspired with Big Tech to censor Americans and destroy the informed consent principle

In July 2021, former White House press secretary Jen Psaki revealed that the Biden administration was “regularly making sure” to identify public health “disinformation” while working with social media networks to have it removed. “And we work to engage with them [Big Tech] to better understand the enforcement of social media platform policies,” Psaki proclaimed in July of last year. The Biden regime went public with their censorship goals, targeting twelve sources of information that they claimed were “the dirty disinformation dozen.” The Biden regime subsequently called on Big Tech to completely remove these individuals from all social media platforms.

According to the latest document release, officials with the CDC and the Biden administration colluded with content moderation teams at Google, Twitter and Facebook to block US citizens from receiving the most basic level of informed consent about the emergency use covid-19 “vaccines.” The US government not only violated the free speech clause of the US Constitution, but they also conspired to withhold relevant medical information in the informed consent process, violating basic medical ethics on a grand scale.

US Constitution, Bill of Rights, Amendment 1:

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

Nuremberg Code, First Principle:

The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential.

“This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, over-reaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion; and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision…”

Biden regime, CDC used Big Tech to force destructive, deadly experiments onto global population

The CDC documents detail regular communications between the federal government and the three biggest social media platforms. These included regular “be on the lookout” meetings to identify information that conflicted with the CDC’s VAX-all agenda. Federal officials provided “examples” of posts that should be flagged and posts that should be censored entirely.

On top of all the censorship, Facebook elevated government and pharmaceutical propaganda by gifting the CDC $15 million-worth of ad credits. These ad credits were used to promote social distancing, travel restrictions and vaccine uptake while hiding relevant information on the covid-19 vaccines. The CDC also established a list of “verifiable information sources” with Facebook to protect social media posts released by the State Department of Health.

At Twitter, employees arranged regular chats with CDC officials and warned Facebook officials that their algorithms were not doing a good enough job at eliminating “vaccine misinformation.” Twitter officials reached out to the CDC and asked for help to identify “misinformation” that should be censored off the platform. CDC officials sent Twitter officials an official chart detailing the tweets that they wanted to target as “misinformation.” The CDC targeted and eliminated specific information on vaccine injury, vaccine shedding, miscarriage risk, menstrual cycle disruption, and information on genetic alterations caused by the vaccine.

At Google, CDC officials went as far as editing Google’s code for its Knowledgebase. These edits were focused on promoting isolation, mask and vaccine use. CDC officials told Google to use the SEARCH engine itself to promote the CDC’s vaccine page. The CDC also utilized Google’s “signal boost” to promote similar propaganda coming from the World Health Organization and to promote “comprehensive global training on tracking, analyzing and addressing misinformation.”

CDC officials did not want to get caught colluding with social media. In the emails, CDC officials instructed Twitter employees not to share their directives. “Please do not share outside your trust and safety teams,” the CDC officials wrote. The CDC has tried to bury important information about the COVID “vaccines” – information that is essential to the informed consent process. As AFL brings these crimes up in court, it’s time for each and every individual involved in this deceitful, unconstitutional process to be held accountable and brought forth to stand trial.

Lance D Johnson

Sources include:

ReclaimtheNet.org

NaturalNews.com

USHMM.org

DrEddyMD.com

AFL.org

Docs.ReclaimtheNet.org [PDF]

Related Posts