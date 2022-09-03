California warns doctors: tell the truth about anything and you’ll lose your medical license

Assembly Bill 2098, which was just passed and sent to the desk of Gov. Gavin Newsom for signing, threatens to strip the medical license of any physician in California who spreads what the powers that be deem as “misinformation” or “disinformation” about the Fauci Flu.

Introduced back in February by Assembly member Evan Low and co-authored by none other than State Sen. Richard Pan – Pan is also trying to force all schoolchildren in California to get “vaccinated” for the Chinese Flu – AB 2098 is the latest installment of medical tyranny to make its way through the California legislative process.

Once signed, AB 2098 would designate as “unprofessional conduct” the prescribing of ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), as one example. It would also criminalize doctors for recommending natural remedies like vitamin D rather than the clot shots.

The bill defines misinformation as “false information that is contradicted by contemporary scientific consensus contrary to the standard of care.” Such a statement can be loosely defined to encompass pretty much anything that politicians arbitrarily decide is untrue.

If Newsom signs AB 2098, it could mean political suicide for the Democrats this fall

As of this writing, Newsom has not yet signed AB 2098, nor has he publicly indicated support for it. He has three weeks to sign or not sign it, so stay tuned.

If Newsom knew what was good for him, he would push AB 2098 as far out of his sight as possible. Public support for him would grow if he actually took a vocal stand against it rather than just let it expire without a signature.

It is difficult to say at this point what Newsom will do, especially in a critical midterm election year. Signing AB 2098 could be a political death sentence for California Democrats this fall as their constituents are watching closely what becomes of this heinous legislation.

If signed, AB 2098 would make California the first state in the country to authorize the punishment of medical professionals who buck the prevailing narrative governing the Wuhan Flu.

In defense of the bill, Assembly person Low argued that licensed physicians in California “must be held to account” whenever they offer advice or prescribe something in contradiction to what the government has deemed as “true” about the Fauci Flu.

“The spreading of misinformation, of inaccurate COVID-19 information, contradicts that responsibility and threatens to further erode the public trust in the medical profession and puts all patients at risk,” Low declared.

A group of physicians known as Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC) is already suing California’s Medical Board over the legislation, arguing that it “unconstitutionally target[s] dissenting physicians, including by attempting to intimidate by investigation, censor and sanction physicians who publicly disagree with the government’s ever-evolving, erratic, and contradictory public health Covid-19 edicts.”

A hearing on the motion for a preliminary injunction is scheduled for September 27, and PIC has asked the judge to immediately “stop all its investigations of physicians for protected free speech, including but not limited to the public expression of views about the pandemic, the mandates, vaccines, treatments or any other content relating to the pandemic.”

Further speaking against the bill, Allen Matkins partner Keith Paul Bishop wrote in a piece for The National Law Review that AB 2098’s definition of “misinformation” is “particularly troubling” because it holds as concrete truth “current scientific consensus.”

“An unintended consequence of this bill will be to stifle the scientific process,” Bishop writes. “Yet unsparing skepticism is fundamental to the scientific enterprise.”

“Scientific knowledge is based on a continuing process of questioning, observation and experimentation.”

The latest news about the political quest to stamp out medical freedom can be found at Tyranny.news.

Ethan Huff

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

