A bombshell revelation has been dropped by Dr. Judy Mikovitz, who in a recent interview with the Health Ranger explained in great detail how glyphosate, one of the primary active ingredients in the Roundup herbicide formula, potentiates, or amplifies, the toxicity of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines.”

While the shots are inherently toxic all on their own, containing key ingredients that break through cell membranes to allow spike proteins straight into cell nuclei, glyphosate puts them on steroids so to speak. Glyphosate exponentially amplifies the process of toxicity, opening wide the floodgates for more poison to enter the cells – and at a much faster rate than normal.

“The key of glyphosate and the XMRVs (xenotropic murine leukemia virus-related viruses) – that key peptide, syncytin, the receptor – how these viruses get into cell, is called XPR1,” Mikovitz explained during the interview using heavy scientific terminology. “It’s a phosphate transporter.”

“What is glyphosate? It’s glycine, our smallest amino acid – key, key, key for connective tissues, for flexibility, glycine. Glycine with a phosphate group on it is glyphosate. So when you have the phosphate group on that, you upregulate – you just turn up, and leave that receptor, XPR1, the phosphate transporter, on all the time.”

Mikovitz went on to describe glyphosate’s mechanism of action as a “vacuum cleaner” that sucks out all the parts, or components, of covid injections and stuffs as many of them as it possibly can straight into healthy cells, ultimately destroying them.

You can watch the full interview with Mikovitz from Brighteon.com below:

https://rumble.com/v1il5x3-listen-as-dr.-judy-mikovitz-explains-how-glyphosate-amplifies-the-toxicity-.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756 LISTEN as Dr. Judy Mikovitz explains how glyphosate amplifies the toxicity of covid “vaccines”

Mikovitz says glyphosate acts like “fangs on a snake” to poke holes in human cells for easy delivery of mRNA toxins

Covid injections, also known as Fauci Flu shots, contain all sorts of humanized and synthetic ingredients associated with HIV, including substances derived from monkeys, birds, cows, pigs, human embryonic cell lines – pretty much everything.

Many other so-called “childhood” vaccines contain various concoctions of these same ingredients that, when exposed to glyphosate cause the body to become overloaded with toxicity, resulting in a cytokine storm, followed by severe sickness and eventually death. (Related: The CDC has confirmed that four out of five people have detectable levels of glyphosate in their urine.)

“Over the years, the cumulative exposure to glyphosate in everything, and the quantity of these peptides – the deadly fusogenic peptides getting into our body from other animals – is striking and deadly,” Mikovitz further explained.

“It pokes holes in the cells,” Mikovitz added. “It allows that transporter to be on as a channel. And phosphate is a key, phosphorylation, putting a phosphate group on proteins, is a key signaling system in our body. It might be the most important.”

Put more simply, glyphosate turns the toxin intake switch on and leaves it on, allowing for anything and everything to travel into the cells in order to destroy them. This is how glyphosate works on genetically modified (GMO) crops, by the way: it programs the cellular tissue of weeds to intake poison in order to kill them.

“So glyphosate, by having phosphate groups, phosphorylate indiscriminately all the time, acts like the fangs on a snake to poke holes in the cells and get these [poisons] into the nucleus,” Mikovitz went on to explain, adding that “covid” is not a virus but an inflammatory cytokine storm that is activated by the jabs and potentiated by glyphosate.

“So the vectors of this weaponization of agricultural science, medical science against humanity – there are multiple vectors and they synergistically enhance toxicity,” added the Health Ranger about glyphosate and other toxins that plague the food supply, making vaccine injections even more toxic than normal.

The full interview is definitely worth a listen and you can do so above. You will also find the latest news about Fauci Flu “clot shots” at ChemicalViolence.com.

