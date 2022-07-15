CDC: 80% of urine samples found to contain cancer-causing glyphosate weed killer

New research commissioned by an arm of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has found that nearly every person’s body is loaded with cancer-causing glyphosate, one of the main ingredients in the Roundup herbicide formula.
Calling it a “disturbing” and “concerning” discovery, the researchers behind the new study found that 1,885 urine samples collected from 2,310 people in America said to be representative of the United States population as a whole tested positive for glyphosate.
Nearly 33 percent of the samples came from children as young as six, suggesting that even little kids are being exposed to the deadly chemical, probably from eating contaminated food, drinking tainted water, and playing in the chemical-drenched grass at school or the local park. (Related: Monsanto, the original creator of glyphosate, has known for decades that the chemical causes cancer.)
For many years now, academics and private researchers have been sounding the alarm of glyphosate’s pervasive presence in pretty much everything, as well as its extreme toxicity. The government, up until now, has turned a blind eye to the truth.
Only recently did the CDC start to examine the extent of these claims, discovering that they were spot-on.
“I expect that the realization that most of us have glyphosate in our urine will be disturbing to many people,” said Lianne Sheppard, a professor at the University of Washington‘s department of environmental and occupational health science.
Thanks to this new research, she added, “we know that a large fraction of the population has it in urine.”
“Many people will be thinking about whether that includes them.”
Glyphosate appears to accumulate over time in the human body, which explains increasing concentrations of it in human urine
Sheppard, it turns out, is one of the experts who helped co-author a famous 2019 analysis of glyphosate that determined it causes non-Hodgkin lymphoma. That analysis is now serving as evidence in a plethora of legal cases against Bayer, which took over Monsanto and ownership of glyphosate.
According to another paper published in 2017 by researchers from the University of California San Diego School of Medicine, glyphosate has been identified as present in human urine for many years. Over time, however, the concentration of it has increased steadily.
When that study was first published, lead research Paul Mills stated that there was “an urgent need” for a thorough examination of the impact of glyphosate on human health. Since that time, glyphosate concentrations in human urine have only increased.
Somewhere in the ballpark of 200 million pounds of glyphosate are dumped every single year on U.S. farms with the government’s blessing. The chemical is sprayed directly on genetically engineered (GMO) crops such as corn and soy, as well as on non-GMO conventional crops like wheat and oats as a desiccant.
“Many farmers also use it on fields before the growing season, including spinach growers and almond producers,” The Guardian reports. “It is considered the most widely used herbicide in history.”
Baby food is among the most glyphosate-contaminated foods on the American market – but truthfully speaking, every kind of food sold in America is more than likely drenched in the deadly chemical.
“People of all ages should be concerned, but I’m particularly concerned for children,” says Phil Landrigan, who for years worked at both the CDC and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
“Children are more heavily exposed to pesticides than adults because pound-for-pound they drink more water, eat more food and breathe more air. Also, children have many years of future life when they can develop diseases with long incubation periods such as cancer. This is particularly a concern with the herbicide, glyphosate.”
To keep up with the latest news about glyphosate and Roundup, be sure to check out Glyphosate.news.
Ethan Huff
Sources for this article include:
TheGuardian.com
DrEddyMD.com
Related Posts
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Published by dreddymd
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten):
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/
https://dreddymd.com/courses/
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3
Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd
More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF
Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql
DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/
View all posts by dreddymd