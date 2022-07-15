CDC: 80% of urine samples found to contain cancer-causing glyphosate weed killer

New research commissioned by an arm of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has found that nearly every person’s body is loaded with cancer-causing glyphosate, one of the main ingredients in the Roundup herbicide formula.

Calling it a “disturbing” and “concerning” discovery, the researchers behind the new study found that 1,885 urine samples collected from 2,310 people in America said to be representative of the United States population as a whole tested positive for glyphosate.

Nearly 33 percent of the samples came from children as young as six, suggesting that even little kids are being exposed to the deadly chemical, probably from eating contaminated food, drinking tainted water, and playing in the chemical-drenched grass at school or the local park. (Related: Monsanto, the original creator of glyphosate, has known for decades that the chemical causes cancer.)

For many years now, academics and private researchers have been sounding the alarm of glyphosate’s pervasive presence in pretty much everything, as well as its extreme toxicity. The government, up until now, has turned a blind eye to the truth.

Only recently did the CDC start to examine the extent of these claims, discovering that they were spot-on.

“I expect that the realization that most of us have glyphosate in our urine will be disturbing to many people,” said Lianne Sheppard, a professor at the University of Washington‘s department of environmental and occupational health science.

Thanks to this new research, she added, “we know that a large fraction of the population has it in urine.”

“Many people will be thinking about whether that includes them.”

Glyphosate appears to accumulate over time in the human body, which explains increasing concentrations of it in human urine

Sheppard, it turns out, is one of the experts who helped co-author a famous 2019 analysis of glyphosate that determined it causes non-Hodgkin lymphoma. That analysis is now serving as evidence in a plethora of legal cases against Bayer, which took over Monsanto and ownership of glyphosate.

According to another paper published in 2017 by researchers from the University of California San Diego School of Medicine, glyphosate has been identified as present in human urine for many years. Over time, however, the concentration of it has increased steadily.

When that study was first published, lead research Paul Mills stated that there was “an urgent need” for a thorough examination of the impact of glyphosate on human health. Since that time, glyphosate concentrations in human urine have only increased.

Somewhere in the ballpark of 200 million pounds of glyphosate are dumped every single year on U.S. farms with the government’s blessing. The chemical is sprayed directly on genetically engineered (GMO) crops such as corn and soy, as well as on non-GMO conventional crops like wheat and oats as a desiccant.

“Many farmers also use it on fields before the growing season, including spinach growers and almond producers,” The Guardian reports. “It is considered the most widely used herbicide in history.”

Baby food is among the most glyphosate-contaminated foods on the American market – but truthfully speaking, every kind of food sold in America is more than likely drenched in the deadly chemical.

“People of all ages should be concerned, but I’m particularly concerned for children,” says Phil Landrigan, who for years worked at both the CDC and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“Children are more heavily exposed to pesticides than adults because pound-for-pound they drink more water, eat more food and breathe more air. Also, children have many years of future life when they can develop diseases with long incubation periods such as cancer. This is particularly a concern with the herbicide, glyphosate.”

To keep up with the latest news about glyphosate and Roundup, be sure to check out Glyphosate.news.

