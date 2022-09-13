Dr. Simone Gold RELEASED from prison following bogus prosecution

We are happy to report that Dr. Simone Gold of America's Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) has been released from prison following a lengthy bout of persecution over her speaking appearance at the Jan. 6, 2021, Capital "insurrection."

Video footage – see below – shows Simone walking out of a facility waving her arms in celebration and flashing a “heart” sign at a camera across the parking lot while shouting, “I’m back!”

This heartwarming display was tweeted alongside a message from Dr. Gold’s Twitter page urging her supporters to send a welcome message along with a special hashtag celebrating her release.

“Show your support by sharing your welcome back messages to her as a reply to this tweet with the hashtag #FreedomIsGOLD,” the tweet reads.

Trump’s signing of First Step Act in 2018 allowed for Dr. Gold’s early release

Dr. Gold’s early release, we are told, is a result of the First Step Act of 2018, which was signed into law by former President Donald Trump. The legislation is, as described by the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP):

“… a bi-partisan effort to improve criminal justice outcomes, as well as to reduce the size of the federal prison population while also creating mechanisms to maintain public safety.”

Using a risk and needs assessment system, the First Step Act of 2018 allowed for Dr. Gold to be deemed a non-threat to the public in comparison with, say, a mass murderer.

“Under the act, the system provides guidance on the type, amount, and intensity of recidivism reduction programming and productive activities to which each prisoner is assigned, including information on which programs prisoners should participate in based on their criminogenic needs,” the BOP says.

“The system also provides guidance on how to group, to the extent practicable, prisoners with similar risk levels together in recidivism reduction programming and housing assignments.”

“The First Step Act also expands the Second Chance Act. Per the FSA, BOP developed guidance for wardens of prisons and community-based facilities to enter into recidivism-reducing partnerships with nonprofits and other private organizations, including faith-based and community-based organizations to deliver recidivism reduction programming.”

In case you missed it, Dr. Gold appeared on the steps of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to talk about how the plandemic was being bungled. Americans were not allowed access to hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) or ivermectin at the height of the plandemic, and Dr. Gold spoke out about it.

She also spoke out against Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines,” warning about their dangers and urging people to seek out safe and effective alternatives like the aforementioned medications.

Speaking out about all this while Trump supporters were “rioting” by entering through the velvet ropes at the Capitol building instantly made Dr. Gold a target. She was later arrested and tried for her “crimes,” only to now be released with a smile on her face.

“A true American hero!” wrote one commenter about Dr. Gold’s labor of love in educating the world. “We’ll never know how many lives were saved by her having the courage to speak out so early!”

“You helped me survive covid last week,” wrote another who took Dr. Gold’s advice to heart and successfully overcame his illness. “I am so grateful.”

Another wrote that now is the time for Dr. Gold to sue those who went after her, seeing as how there was no “insurrection” and she certainly was not part of one.

“She is a brilliant and courageous woman who has both MD and JD degrees,” another commenter piped in. “Her First Amendment Rights were violated by an unreasonable prosecution.”

The latest plandemic-related news can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Twitter.com

DrEddyMD.com

BOP.gov

