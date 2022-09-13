Think surgical mutilations are a WOKE thing? The gruesome practice has been carried out for DECADES by cancer surgeons who cut off women’s breasts in the name of “medicine”

Mycozil™ is a natural, vegan-friendly blend of potent herbs and enzymes to support detoxification of yeast and undesirable fungal organisms from the body.The past few years, the “woke” in America want children and teens to be so confused about sex and gender identification that they think they want to switch genders, and then they get convinced surgery will do the “trick.” How do they get convinced of this? Simple answer: social media. It’s a gruesome and perverted con for adults to coerce children and teens to get surgery and take hormone pills that could mutilate, warp, and ruin their ability to use the bathroom properly, total loss of libido, and possible total loss of reproduction capability. Not to mention that regret can lead to severe depression, thoughts of suicide, and suicide. Social media is conning kids into surgical mutilations as a ‘woke’ thing, and the pharma shills love all the money, just like with the cancer industrial complex in America.

Surgery is big business for pharma, and they don’t care if they’re cutting off breasts for gender ‘changes’ or unnecessarily for breast cancer ‘treatment’

Decades ago, American mainstream ‘medicine’ began the practice of cutting off women’s breasts in order to ‘save them’ from cancer. Then they radiate the areas and often prescribe chemotherapy. It’s called cut and burn, it’s invasive, and it has horrible statistics for survival, especially for longer than 5 years.

Organic food and natural medicine are far more effective at preventing cancer and even healing from it once it develops, but there’s not much money in pushing those, so it’s never advertised or recommended by medical doctors or oncologists. After all, the FDA and CDC are very profitable businesses, and the business model relies on cut and burn, cut and burn.

Child ‘gender-altering’ mutilations have something major in common with most cancer surgeries, and even chemotherapy is a kind of chemical mutilation

Now, thanks to trans-everything on social media, ‘woke’ Disney and liberal-run schools across the country, kids and teens can’t seem to figure out each day what gender they are or ‘want’ to be, while the ‘groomers’ (adult perverts and pedos) coerce them with Drag Queen Story Hour and curriculum that tells them to hate anyone who’s not ‘gender fluid.’

Surgical mutilations are nothing new to pharma, there’s just a new arena where they put them to use, and it’s even more perverted than cutting off women’s breasts to stop a cell disorder that starts and ends (in death) with chemical consumption.

For over 75 years, Americans have been sucking down processed food, putting chemicals on their skin, getting toxic vaccines, and then wondering how they’ll ever fight cancer if (when) they get it.

The medical doctors and oncologists convince them that surgery is the way to go, and yes, most of them will “go” (to an early grave) believing surgery is the best way to ‘fight’ cancer. New cells just keep warping from chemical consumption, surgery can spread the cancer, and chemotherapy destroys the immune system while creating new cancers itself. It’s a lose-lose situation, but again, it’s all about the money.

Gruesome practice of surgical mutilations ’empower’ the doctors who think they’re ‘doing good’ for patients and their ‘health’

Most Americans believe their doctors always have the best ‘training’ and ‘education’ for shelling out advice on cancer, mental health and health safety. Yet, medical colleges in America have been warped and twisted for nearly a century, to crush the thought that natural remedies and clean eating can keep you healthy your entire life, with the best chances for preventing and fighting off disease and disorder. This includes for cancer, heart disease, diabetes, obesity and dementia.

Surgery is quite lucrative though, as is investing in cancer machinery and chemotherapy manufacturers. All the same, the kids and teens of today who are taking hormone pills and getting surgery to remove their penis or clitoris, or saw off their breasts, are being subjected to high-risk ‘outcomes’ that can easily ruin their physical and mental health, forever. And, hey, bonus! They’ll probably be future cancer patients on top of it!

The nuclear family parents need to rethink how their kids grow up, what influences their thinking and behavior, and how to live clean and balanced, appreciating what God gave them, their parents gave them, and what to give to their own (future) children.

This has been a public service announcement from Natural Health News. Tune into Gender.news for updates on how the trans-world is warping kids’ thinking, so yours won’t fall for it.

S.D. Wells

Sources for this article include:

NaturalNews.com

Gender.news

NaturalNews.com

O2-Zap® ozonated olive oil is loaded with oxygen and ozone to help promote healthy skin. May help with eczema, acne, wrinkles, swelling and irritation.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.