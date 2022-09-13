Judge orders Fauci and his co-conspirators to release records showing plandemic collusion between government and Big Tech

Mycozil™ is a natural, vegan-friendly blend of potent herbs and enzymes to support detoxification of yeast and undesirable fungal organisms from the body.United States District Judge Terry Doughty, a Donald Trump appointee, has ordered Tony Fauci, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, and other officials in Joe Biden’s regime to immediately release all documents pertaining to the federal government’s collusion with Big Tech over the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic.

A lawsuit filed by the attorneys general of Louisiana and Missouri led to the initial release on August 31 of what The Epoch Times describes as a “tranche of discovery” implicating more than 50 government officials across a dozen federal agencies. Some officials, however, refused to cooperate.

Among them are Fauci, who currently serves as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) – Fauci is conveniently about to resign from his post after decades of federal “service.” Another is Jean-Pierre, who has yet to comply with the court order. (Related: Fauci’s wife Christine Grady also played a role in unleashing mass plandemic genocide specifically on children.)

“First, the requested information is obviously very relevant to Plaintiffs’ claims,” Doughty said. “Dr. Fauci’s communications would be relevant to Plaintiffs’ allegations in reference to alleged suppression of speech relating to the lab-leak theory of COVID-19’s origin, and to alleged suppression of speech about the efficiency of masks and COVID-19 lockdowns.”

“Jean-Pierre’s communications as White House Press Secretary could be relevant to all of Plaintiffs’ examples,” he added.

Fauci’s (and Jean-Pierre’s) days are numbered

Doughty also brought up the suppression of Hunter Biden’s laptop right before the 2020 presidential election, as well as Big Tech’s obvious censorship spree that aimed to cover up all speculation about the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) being a manufactured hoax.

Doughty has given Fauci and Jean-Pierre 21 days to comply with his order. Fauci must also provide complete answers to a series of questions pertaining to his role as NIAID director, also within 21 days.

“We know from the previous round of discovery that efforts to censor the speech of those who disagree with the government on covid policy have come from the top,” said Jenin Younes, litigation counsel for the New Civil Liberties Alliance and a lawyer for some of the plaintiffs.

“Americans deserve to know Anthony Fauci’s participation in this enterprise, especially since he has publicly demanded that specific individuals, including two of our clients, Jay Bhattacharya and Martin Kulldorff, be censored on social media.”

“It is time for Dr. Fauci to answer for his flagrant disregard for Americans’ constitutional rights and civil liberties.”

Another uncooperative entity in this process is the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which we know tried to set up an entire censorship division before that division was ultimately ruled to be unconstitutional.

HHS continues to stonewall the discovery process, refusing to reveal the role it has played in the federal government’s “censorship enterprise” across the social media gamut.

HHS says the NIAID, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Office of the Surgeon General are all subagencies that likely have and will be required to procure the records requested.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is also complicit, though it is trying to argue that having to procure the documents demanded by Doughty is “unduly burdensome and disproportionate to the needs of the case.”

Doughty did express agreement that requiring all 80,000-or-so HHS employees to search for relevant documents would be overly burdensome. However, he pinpointed specific people already identified in documents procured by Meta, Facebook’s parent company, as needing to comply, or else face potential charges of obstruction of justice.

The latest news about the coming justice for the plandemic perpetrators can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheEpochTimes.com

DrEddyMD.com

O2-Zap® ozonated olive oil is loaded with oxygen and ozone to help promote healthy skin. May help with eczema, acne, wrinkles, swelling and irritation.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.