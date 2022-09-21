Covid vaccines linked to organ transplant REJECTION

Relaxation & Joint Comfort as Nature IntendedThe Journal of Clinical Medicine published a study recently about how covid “vaccines,” aka Fauci Flu shots, are making people ineligible for organ transplants.

It is not that hospitals are refusing to perform transplant surgery on jab recipients, but rather that recipients’ bodies are rejecting the organs. Whatever these injections are doing is causing organ transplants not to hold, we are told.

One type of transplant rejection specifically identified in the study is acute corneal allografts. “Fully vaccinated” transplant recipients end up developing a “systemic inflammatory response” post-jab that results in organ rejection. (Related: Back in 2016, researchers out of South Carolina found that cannabis use can help organ transplants stick rather than get rejected.)

“The cornea is the outermost layer of a person’s eye,” reports WISH-TV out of Indianapolis. “Corneal grafts are used to restore a damaged cornea.”

“The surgery is known to be one of the most successful organ transplant procedures with low rejection rates. It restores vision, reduces eye pain and improves the appearance of the diseased cornea.”

For the study, Japanese researchers looked at a compilation of data collected from 23 other studies. A total of 23 eyes from 21 patients had undergone a corneal graft procedure, some fairly recently and others in years past.

It was observed that transplant recipients who got jabbed suffered rejection more than the non-jabbed. The jabbed also suffered serious complications such as blood clots, heart inflammation, and Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS).

“As the virus continues to spread, additional booster COVID-19 vaccines are expected,” the authors wrote in their paper.

“Therefore, proper follow-up of corneal allograft recipients and interventions to prevent corneal allograft rejection after they received the COVID-19 vaccine may be crucial.”

Post-injection side effects are common in organ transplant recipients, another study review finds

similar study published earlier this month in the journal Transplant Infectious Disease arrived at similar conclusions.

Entitled “Adverse events after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination in solid organ transplant recipients: A systematic review,” that paper likewise highlights organ rejection as a common side effect in the fully jabbed.

“We searched studies published between January 1, 2020 and August 11, 2021 through Medline, Embase, Scopus, Web of Science, CINAHL Plus with Full Text, LitCovid, medRxiv and bioRxiv,” reads a portion of the study sent to the editor.

“The most common side effect was injection-site pain, seen between 52.2% to 90% after vaccination. Fatigue, fever, myalgias, and arthralgias were also reported systemic reactions. Local reactions included pain, erythema, and swelling.”

In the review, two case reports and three cohort studies involving organ rejection were also identified. These include one kidney, one liver, one heart, and two non-specified recipients.

“The vaccine immunogenicity is still suboptimal in this population,” the study explains about organ transplant recipients. “On top of this, breakthrough infections have been widely reported.”

Back in the Spring, Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) published an article claiming the opposite of what these two studies found, and promoted more covid injections for organ transplant recipients.

VUMC claimed at the time – and appears to still hold this position – that transplant patients need to get more injections, including “booster” shots,” to help “protect” them from covid during the transplant process.

“Additional booster doses of vaccine against COVID-19 are particularly important for those who are immunosuppressed, namely those who have had solid organ transplants,” wrote Nancy Humphrey, citing a study published in the Journal of Infectious Diseases that appears to support her and VUMC’s position that covid injections help to prevent “covid” in those with an incompetent immune system.

The latest news coverage about the health damage caused by Fauci Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

WISHTV.com

DrEddyMD.com

Wiley.com

VUMC.org

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body Cleanse

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.