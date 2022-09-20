PROOF OF COVER-UP: Israel knew about serious safety problems with covid jabs while pushing them on people and hiding the harm

Covid "vaccines" were unleashed under Operation Warp Speed and widely distributed for a full year before the Israeli government decided to look at any of the safety data, according to shocking new revelations.

Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of public services at Israel’s Health Ministry, upon learning that the shots were deadly a full year in, sat on that information until now as millions upon millions of people rolled up their sleeves for injection. (Related: Check out our earlier coverage about covid jab deception in Israel).

Alroy-Preis is part of a cohort that deliberately withheld the truth about Fauci Flu shots from the public, all the while lying to the public about how “safe and effective” they supposedly are.

We are not talking about mild side effects like injection site swelling, by the way. Serious, long-term health problems were identified very early on in conjunction with the jabs, including neurological damage with no apparent end.

These side effects were also established in follow-up research as being causal, meaning Israeli authorities knew the shots were responsible for them. And yet they pushed them anyway because, quite frankly, there was and still is a lot of money to be made from the operation.

“This is something no one else had been able to establish before,” wrote Steve Kirsch in an in-depth assessment of what has been uncovered – it is definitely worth a read.

“They don’t know how serious the harm is because they only looked at the data for the top five categories. Cardiovascular was #6. So they have only looked at a fraction of the data.”

Only 2.4 percent of Israelis are in compliance with their government’s jab dictates

Since the side effect data came from the Israeli version of VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System), it is difficult to say how prevalent these side effects truly are – but that is beside the point.

The biggest point to be made here is the fact that Israel knew all along that the shots are exceptionally dangerous. But rather than pull them from the market or at the very least notify the public as part of the informed consent process, the Israeli government kept the truth a secret while lying to the world.

“The Israeli authorities deliberately covered up the safety issues and hid it from the world, issuing a false report essentially saying ‘there is nothing new to see here folks, move along,’” Kirsch added.

“The only good news in all of this is that Israel protected Palestinians from getting this very unsafe vaccine. That was very humane of the Israelis.”

Early on, the Israeli people were mostly on board with getting jabbed, believing their government to have their best interests at heart. Today, the opposite is true.

As of September 2, only 2.4 percent of the Israeli population is in compliance with the government’s edicts about vaccination and “booster” shots. The vast majority of the population has stopped getting “boosted,” even though they are technically required to in order to live.

If all of this is news to you, that is because we are one of the few news outlets, independent or otherwise, that is reporting on it. The corporate-controlled media is engaging in a press blackout about these revelations, which decimate the plandemic narrative.

Kirsch says the article he wrote that unpacks all of this in greater depth “has enough information regarding both harms and corruption that it should bring down the house of cards if there is just one honest person in a position of authority in the world.”

On Twitter, someone added to this that:

“The rarest creature on Earth in 2022 is an honest person in authority. Even the Loch Ness Monster, Big Foot and Yetis are more numerous…”

More covid jab news can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Organic Support for a Strong Immune System

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

