Covid “booster” shots are bunk, say former FDA senior officials

A new report authored by 18 former senior officials at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) makes the case againstWuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “booster” shots.

According to these former officials, there is simply no need to inject more mRNA poison into people who are already “fully vaccinated” because more shots does not equal better protection.

In fact, getting any of the shots does not equal any protection, and is likely to make a person weaker, sicker and more prone to death. The same is true for people who already became damaged by the first two, and who certainly do not need a third or even fourth dose of poison.

Drs. Marion Gruber and Philip Krause were among the signatories of a letter calling on current FDA officials, the White House, and others in illegitimate power positions to immediately halt their intended rollout of a booster shot program.

The corresponding study, published in The Lancet, explains why there is no scientific justification for the boosters. Instead, the injections should be distributed elsewhere to people who have not yet gotten any vaccines, the authors contend.

Getting “booster” shots for covid is a fool’s game

Since he thinks he knows better, Resident Joe Biden of the White House nursing home is moving full-steam ahead with plans to start rolling out the China Virus boosters beginning on September 20.

Hunter’s dad is blaming the FDA and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) for his decision, claiming that they are the ultimate deciders in who to inject and with how many injections. Whatever these fake “public health” agencies say goes, according to Biden.

Gruber and Krause, meanwhile, are both planning to step down from their posts in protest of the move, which they say completely defies all known science concerning Wuhan Flu injections.

“Although the idea of further reducing the number of COVID-19 cases by enhancing immunity in vaccinated people is appealing, any decision to do so should be evidence-based and consider the benefits and risks for individuals and society,” their study explains.

“Most of the observational studies [claiming that covid vaccines are safe and effective] are … preliminary and difficult to interpret precisely due to potential confounding and selective reporting.”

The government claims that the reason why people need to get regular booster shots is because the initial vaccines wane in effectiveness over time. The temporary fake “immunity” they provide simply does not last, in other words.

And because the jabs destroy a person’s natural immunity, he or she then has no other choice but to keep getting booster shots forever in order to live. That will become more apparent over time as the “unvaccinated” live longer, healthier lives than their “fully vaccinated” counterparts.

“Even if boosting were eventually shown to decrease the medium-term risk of serious disease, current vaccine supplies could save more lives if used in previously unvaccinated populations than if used as boosters in vaccinated populations,” the study goes on to contend.

It is simply too risky to continue injecting people willy-nilly as a fear-based reaction to all the mainstream media headlines about new “variants.” Instead, officials should remain calm and use more common sense, including by encouraging people to live healthier lifestyles to support their God-given immunity.

“There could be risks if boosters are widely introduced too soon, or too frequently, especially with vaccines that can have immune-mediated side-effects (such as myocarditis, which is more common after the second dose of some mRNA vaccines, or Guillain-Barre syndrome, which has been associated with adenovirus-vectored COVID-19 vaccines),” the report further warns about the dangers involved with all of these nonstop injections.

The latest news stories about Chinese Virus injection deception can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

