Covid “booster” shots are bunk, say former FDA senior officials

new report authored by 18 former senior officials at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) makes the case againstWuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “booster” shots.

According to these former officials, there is simply no need to inject more mRNA poison into people who are already “fully vaccinated” because more shots does not equal better protection.

The Liver Cleanse Kit is the comprehensive approach to cleansing. The kit includes Livatrex®, Oxy-Powder®, and the probiotic supplement, Latero-Flora™.In fact, getting any of the shots does not equal any protection, and is likely to make a person weaker, sicker and more prone to death. The same is true for people who already became damaged by the first two, and who certainly do not need a third or even fourth dose of poison.

Drs. Marion Gruber and Philip Krause were among the signatories of a letter calling on current FDA officials, the White House, and others in illegitimate power positions to immediately halt their intended rollout of a booster shot program.

The corresponding study, published in The Lancet, explains why there is no scientific justification for the boosters. Instead, the injections should be distributed elsewhere to people who have not yet gotten any vaccines, the authors contend.

Getting “booster” shots for covid is a fool’s game

Since he thinks he knows better, Resident Joe Biden of the White House nursing home is moving full-steam ahead with plans to start rolling out the China Virus boosters beginning on September 20.

Hunter’s dad is blaming the FDA and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) for his decision, claiming that they are the ultimate deciders in who to inject and with how many injections. Whatever these fake “public health” agencies say goes, according to Biden.

Gruber and Krause, meanwhile, are both planning to step down from their posts in protest of the move, which they say completely defies all known science concerning Wuhan Flu injections.

“Although the idea of further reducing the number of COVID-19 cases by enhancing immunity in vaccinated people is appealing, any decision to do so should be evidence-based and consider the benefits and risks for individuals and society,” their study explains.

“Most of the observational studies [claiming that covid vaccines are safe and effective] are … preliminary and difficult to interpret precisely due to potential confounding and selective reporting.”

The government claims that the reason why people need to get regular booster shots is because the initial vaccines wane in effectiveness over time. The temporary fake “immunity” they provide simply does not last, in other words.

And because the jabs destroy a person’s natural immunity, he or she then has no other choice but to keep getting booster shots forever in order to live. That will become more apparent over time as the “unvaccinated” live longer, healthier lives than their “fully vaccinated” counterparts.

“Even if boosting were eventually shown to decrease the medium-term risk of serious disease, current vaccine supplies could save more lives if used in previously unvaccinated populations than if used as boosters in vaccinated populations,” the study goes on to contend.

It is simply too risky to continue injecting people willy-nilly as a fear-based reaction to all the mainstream media headlines about new “variants.” Instead, officials should remain calm and use more common sense, including by encouraging people to live healthier lifestyles to support their God-given immunity.

“There could be risks if boosters are widely introduced too soon, or too frequently, especially with vaccines that can have immune-mediated side-effects (such as myocarditis, which is more common after the second dose of some mRNA vaccines, or Guillain-Barre syndrome, which has been associated with adenovirus-vectored COVID-19 vaccines),” the report further warns about the dangers involved with all of these nonstop injections.

The latest news stories about Chinese Virus injection deception can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

DailyMail.co.uk

DrEddyMD.com

Our organic, full-spectrum, high-CBD hemp extract allows you to enjoy the remarkable benefits of this impressive plant just like nature intended

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.