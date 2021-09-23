QAnon supporter dies after being denied basic rights in the hospital; doctors accused of medical murder

Conservative attorney Lin Wood has filed a harassment campaign against the Catholic hospital, Amita Health Resurrection Medical Center, following the death of QAnon supporter Veronica Wolski.

Wolski died weeks after being admitted to the hospital for a COVID-19 infection.

While announcing her death, Wood accused the hospital of “medical murder” for refusing to treat Wolski with ivermectin, a potentially life-saving drug not officially approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In a follow-up post, Wood also suggested that both the deaths of former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain and Greenville County Republican Party leader Pressley Stutts were also the result of malpractice.

Cain died of COVID-19 in late July after refusing to wear a mask in public. He learned that he contracted the virus only nine days after attending a Trump rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Stutts, on the other hand, died of COVID-19 in August after speaking out against vaccine mandates.

Wood said that Cain, Stutts, and Wolski may all have died as a result of medical malpractice. He also said that he sometimes refers to such malpractices as “murder,” to be able to emphasize the “egregious incidents.”

He also said that such statements are protected under legal defense known as rhetorical hyperbole, or statements that are exaggerated and oftentimes confrontational to bring home a point.

Wood said, “I certainly do not claim to know ALL things, but I know the law on medical malpractice and the lawful expression of speech under our First Amendment that allows a robust exchange of ideas in our country.”

While Wolski was battling the virus, she and several leading QAnon figures called on followers to call the hospital and get Wolski treated with ivermectin, an anti-parasitic treatment that is used in both humans and livestock. (Related: Matrixxx Grooove: Hospitals KILL coronavirus patients by not treating them with ivermectin – Brighteon.TV.)

With over 800,000 followers on Telegram, Wood urged his followers to call the hospital to demand that they treat Wolski with ivermectin only hours before his death. The campaign led to the hospital receiving hundreds of calls for QAnon supporters, some of whom threatened the use of violence.

A video posted by Wood showed him demanding Wolski’s release over the phone with a person holding her medical power of attorney.

“There’s an ambulance waiting for her outside; there’s a medical doctor waiting for her to treat her. If you do not release her, you’re going to be guilty of murder. Do you understand what murder is?” he asked.

Wolski reported being infected with COVID

Wolski died in the early hours of September 13 after being hospitalized for over a week with COVID-19.

Wolski was well-known for her political activism and initially gained attention in 2016 by standing on a pedestrian bridge over the Kennedy Expressway while showing her support for presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

However, she switched her allegiance to the QAnon movement, with her Telegram channel showing disdain for masking, vaccines, and other mainstream approaches to treating or avoiding COVID-19.

Like hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin is now gaining traction in circles like that of Wood’s and Wolksi’s as a cure for COVID-19, however, after saying that she was refused this medication, her friends urged supporters to protest outside the hospital, with Wood encouraging people to call facilities and demand physicians to agree to her request for ivermectin.

Following her death, an American flag was draped over the bridge she used to frequent. There were also balloons and bouquets of flowers on the site. A blue wristband that said “stormisuponus” was also left on the bridge as a reference to QAnon.

Read more about dangerous COVID-19 protocols, news, and updates at Pandemic.news.

Mary Villareal

Sources include:

LifeSiteNews.com

Newsweek.com

AJC.com

BlockClubChicago.org

Related Posts