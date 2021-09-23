QAnon supporter dies after being denied basic rights in the hospital; doctors accused of medical murder

Conservative attorney Lin Wood has filed a harassment campaign against the Catholic hospital, Amita Health Resurrection Medical Center, following the death of QAnon supporter Veronica Wolski.

Wolski died weeks after being admitted to the hospital for a COVID-19 infection.

The Liver Cleanse Kit is the comprehensive approach to cleansing. The kit includes Livatrex®, Oxy-Powder®, and the probiotic supplement, Latero-Flora™.While announcing her death, Wood accused the hospital of “medical murder” for refusing to treat Wolski with ivermectin, a potentially life-saving drug not officially approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In a follow-up post, Wood also suggested that both the deaths of former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain and Greenville County Republican Party leader Pressley Stutts were also the result of malpractice.

Cain died of COVID-19 in late July after refusing to wear a mask in public. He learned that he contracted the virus only nine days after attending a Trump rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Stutts, on the other hand, died of COVID-19 in August after speaking out against vaccine mandates.

Wood said that Cain, Stutts, and Wolski may all have died as a result of medical malpractice. He also said that he sometimes refers to such malpractices as “murder,” to be able to emphasize the “egregious incidents.”

He also said that such statements are protected under legal defense known as rhetorical hyperbole, or statements that are exaggerated and oftentimes confrontational to bring home a point.

Wood said, “I certainly do not claim to know ALL things, but I know the law on medical malpractice and the lawful expression of speech under our First Amendment that allows a robust exchange of ideas in our country.”

While Wolski was battling the virus, she and several leading QAnon figures called on followers to call the hospital and get Wolski treated with ivermectin, an anti-parasitic treatment that is used in both humans and livestock. (Related: Matrixxx Grooove: Hospitals KILL coronavirus patients by not treating them with ivermectin – Brighteon.TV.)

With over 800,000 followers on Telegram, Wood urged his followers to call the hospital to demand that they treat Wolski with ivermectin only hours before his death. The campaign led to the hospital receiving hundreds of calls for QAnon supporters, some of whom threatened the use of violence.

A video posted by Wood showed him demanding Wolski’s release over the phone with a person holding her medical power of attorney.

“There’s an ambulance waiting for her outside; there’s a medical doctor waiting for her to treat her. If you do not release her, you’re going to be guilty of murder. Do you understand what murder is?” he asked.

Wolski reported being infected with COVID

Wolski died in the early hours of September 13 after being hospitalized for over a week with COVID-19.

Wolski was well-known for her political activism and initially gained attention in 2016 by standing on a pedestrian bridge over the Kennedy Expressway while showing her support for presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

However, she switched her allegiance to the QAnon movement, with her Telegram channel showing disdain for masking, vaccines, and other mainstream approaches to treating or avoiding COVID-19.

Like hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin is now gaining traction in circles like that of Wood’s and Wolksi’s as a cure for COVID-19, however, after saying that she was refused this medication, her friends urged supporters to protest outside the hospital, with Wood encouraging people to call facilities and demand physicians to agree to her request for ivermectin.

Following her death, an American flag was draped over the bridge she used to frequent. There were also balloons and bouquets of flowers on the site. A blue wristband that said “stormisuponus” was also left on the bridge as a reference to QAnon.

Read more about dangerous COVID-19 protocols, news, and updates at Pandemic.news.

Mary Villareal 

Sources include:

LifeSiteNews.com

Newsweek.com

AJC.com

BlockClubChicago.org

Our organic, full-spectrum, high-CBD hemp extract allows you to enjoy the remarkable benefits of this impressive plant just like nature intended

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.