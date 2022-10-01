Harvard study concludes covid jabs are more dangerous than covid itself

Could it be that covid “vaccines” are the real death sentence, and not “covid” itself? New research out of Harvard University suggests exactly that.

The paper, which was compiled by researchers from both Harvard and Johns Hopkins University (JHU), states that covid injections are up to 98 times worse than the alleged disease they supposedly fight. (Related: Dr. Martin Kulldorff, also of Harvard, says that what has happened in the aftermath of covid proves that the current system of science and public health is “broken”.)

With that in mind, how can the Biden regime, in partnership with Big Pharma, continue to push them, including the all-new “bivalent booster” shots that are marketed as the cure for the Omicron variant, an anagram for the Moronic variant when unscrambled.

According to reports, these bivalent booster shots have never been tested on human beings. The only thing they have been tested on was a group of eight mice, which Tony Fauci and Rochelle Walensky say is fully acceptable and in line with “science.”

“It hasn’t been proven in a clinical trial, because we don’t have time to do a clinical trial because we need to get the vaccine out now because we have such a situation throughout the world and certainly in the United States, we’re having 400 deaths per day and up to 5,000 hospitalizations a day,” Fauci recently stated in an interview.

In Walensky’s words, there was simply no time to waste testing the bivalent boosters on humans because they need to get out there quickly before they become “outdated” by the introduction of the next variant or subvariant of Chinese Germs.

Natural immunity is the best cure for “covid”

If people would just leave their natural immune system alone, according to the study, then they would not have to worry about catching “covid.” The injection, by all appearances, is the disease.

“Using CDC and sponsor-reported adverse event data, we find that booster mandates may cause a net expected harm: per COVID-19 hospitalisation prevented in previously uninfected young adults, we anticipate 18 to 98 serious adverse events, including 1.7 to 3.0 booster-associated myocarditis cases in males, and 1,373 to 3,234 cases of grade ?3 reactogenicity which interferes with daily activities,” the study explains.

Most of America seems to have no idea about any of this because the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), under Walensky’s watch, has been lying from the very beginning.

Only recently did Walensky finally concede that there is, in fact, a causal relationship between the mRNA (messenger RNA) jabs and myocarditis, a type of heart inflammation that is spreading particularly among young people who got jabbed.

In a letter she wrote to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.), Walensky tried to claim that the CDC has always been honest and “consistently performs extensive data collection and analysis to detect potential adverse events and safety signals and then communicates this information to the public.”

“For example,” she wrote, “VAERS staff conducted assessments showing that causal associations exist between thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome and Janssen’s COVID-19 vaccine and between myocarditis and mRNA COVID-19 vaccination.”

In that same letter, Walensky said the CDC never analyzed certain types of adverse event reports throughout the entirety of 2021, presumably because they would have been damning against the injections, which were rushed out the door at warp speed by the Trump administration.

“Everything is broken, including critical thinking, truth, freedom of speech, honest debate, and the entire medical community,” wrote an insightful commenter at Natural News. “Science. Everything. Welcome to the dark ages.”

Ethan Huff

