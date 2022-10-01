Harvard study concludes covid jabs are more dangerous than covid itself

Relaxation & Joint Comfort as Nature IntendedCould it be that covid “vaccines” are the real death sentence, and not “covid” itself? New research out of Harvard University suggests exactly that.

The paper, which was compiled by researchers from both Harvard and Johns Hopkins University (JHU), states that covid injections are up to 98 times worse than the alleged disease they supposedly fight. (Related: Dr. Martin Kulldorff, also of Harvard, says that what has happened in the aftermath of covid proves that the current system of science and public health is “broken”.)

With that in mind, how can the Biden regime, in partnership with Big Pharma, continue to push them, including the all-new “bivalent booster” shots that are marketed as the cure for the Omicron variant, an anagram for the Moronic variant when unscrambled.

According to reports, these bivalent booster shots have never been tested on human beings. The only thing they have been tested on was a group of eight mice, which Tony Fauci and Rochelle Walensky say is fully acceptable and in line with “science.”

“It hasn’t been proven in a clinical trial, because we don’t have time to do a clinical trial because we need to get the vaccine out now because we have such a situation throughout the world and certainly in the United States, we’re having 400 deaths per day and up to 5,000 hospitalizations a day,” Fauci recently stated in an interview.

In Walensky’s words, there was simply no time to waste testing the bivalent boosters on humans because they need to get out there quickly before they become “outdated” by the introduction of the next variant or subvariant of Chinese Germs.

Natural immunity is the best cure for “covid”

If people would just leave their natural immune system alone, according to the study, then they would not have to worry about catching “covid.” The injection, by all appearances, is the disease.

“Using CDC and sponsor-reported adverse event data, we find that booster mandates may cause a net expected harm: per COVID-19 hospitalisation prevented in previously uninfected young adults, we anticipate 18 to 98 serious adverse events, including 1.7 to 3.0 booster-associated myocarditis cases in males, and 1,373 to 3,234 cases of grade ?3 reactogenicity which interferes with daily activities,” the study explains.

Most of America seems to have no idea about any of this because the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), under Walensky’s watch, has been lying from the very beginning.

Only recently did Walensky finally concede that there is, in fact, a causal relationship between the mRNA (messenger RNA) jabs and myocarditis, a type of heart inflammation that is spreading particularly among young people who got jabbed.

In a letter she wrote to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.), Walensky tried to claim that the CDC has always been honest and “consistently performs extensive data collection and analysis to detect potential adverse events and safety signals and then communicates this information to the public.”

“For example,” she wrote, “VAERS staff conducted assessments showing that causal associations exist between thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome and Janssen’s COVID-19 vaccine and between myocarditis and mRNA COVID-19 vaccination.”

In that same letter, Walensky said the CDC never analyzed certain types of adverse event reports throughout the entirety of 2021, presumably because they would have been damning against the injections, which were rushed out the door at warp speed by the Trump administration.

“Everything is broken, including critical thinking, truth, freedom of speech, honest debate, and the entire medical community,” wrote an insightful commenter at Natural News. “Science. Everything. Welcome to the dark ages.”

You can learn more about the different theories that surround covid and covid “vaccines” at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheFlStandard.com

DrEddyMD.com

Organic, Plant-Based Zinc

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.