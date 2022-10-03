We FINALLY found a vaccine that Paul Offit doesn’t endorse: the “bivalent booster” for covid

For the first time ever (that we know of), Paul Offit from the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) is opposed to a vaccine.

Offit, who sits on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) vaccine advisory board, is not satisfied with the meager animal trials that have been conducted on the Covid-19 “booster” injections, which have never in any way been tested on humans.

The government’s claim is that these new Omicron (aka Moronic) subvariant boosters have to be plunged at warp speed into people’s arms without any kind of safety testing because time is of the essence to stop the plandemic. But Offit is not buying it.

“It’s not only that we don’t have clinical data seeing whether it works, which makes sense because, you know, we’re doing this on the fly,” Offit told a local NBC News affiliate in Philadelphia. “We don’t have immune data in people.”

“Right now, they’re saying that we should trust mouse data. And I don’t think that should ever be true. I don’t ever think you should ask tens of millions of people to get a vaccine based on mouse data.”

FDA has stopped consulting with Offit due to his newfound “anti-vax” opposition

Mouse trial data alone – which came from just eight mice, by the way – is not enough to demonstrate safety or effectiveness. There is a process that is not being followed, in other words.

As a quick background just in case you are unfamiliar with him, Paul Offit has long been referred to as Paul Offit-for-profit because of his well-known ties to the vaccine industry.

For many years, Offit was considered to be one of the premier voices pushing vaccines. He even once infamously said that a child can safely get injected with 10,000 vaccines at once and be just fine.

Up until now, there has never been an injection that Offit opposed. And now, suddenly, he is no longer being consulted by the FDA as he once was, all because of his new position against the boosters.

“The reason to consult us is because when you do that, when you, you consult us, that’s open to the public,” Offit lamented about the situation. “So, we’ll get then all the data from the two companies, which then is available to the public.”

“By not doing that, by simply saying ‘we don’t need that advice,’ what they’re also saying is ‘we’re not going to be transparent about what we give to the American public.’ And I just think that’s not fair.”

By definition, Offit is now officially an “anti-vaxxer,” at least according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary:

“Definition of anti-vaxxer: a person who opposes the use of some or all vaccines, regulations mandating vaccination, or usually both.”

The Merriam-Webster dictionary also defines an anti-vaxxer as someone who is merely “skeptical of specific vaccines,” which Offit now is. He meets both definitions of anti-vaxxer, in other words.

Keep in mind that Offit still supports the initial round of mRNA (messenger RNA) injections as well as the first round of boosters. He has been jabbed three different times, we are told, but is now opposing the so-called “bivalent booster” being pushed by the government.

“We now have one more anti-vaxxer in the world,” wrote Steve Kirsch on his Substack about Offit’s conversion.

Kirsch says he has contacted Offit directly to see if he would be interested in joining Martin Kulldorff in picking apart the Israeli safety data showing that all of the Fauci Flu shots lack proper supporting science. Kirsch says he is still waiting for a response.

The latest news about Chinese Virus injections can be found at Vaccines.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

SteveKirsch.substack.com

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

