BUSTED: Those ‘ER doctors’ on Twitter who claimed hordes of patients were dying from COVID every day were FAKE

The advent of social media has become the bane of modern society, as it has created a world that literally does not exist, for the most part.

Gone are the days of “MySpace” and the early years of Facebook, when users simply posted status updates, photos from places they visited, recipes, and other things to keep in touch with family and friends.

Today’s version of social media exists to foist lies, propaganda, and false narratives on tens of millions of people by the minute, used by government and some in the private sector for non-stop psychological warfare, as Twitter boss Elon Musk has recently revealed with his dumps of “Twitter Files.”

Now, we learn that Twitter was used to spread massive lies about the COVID-19 pandemic in order to scare the public into complying with one tyrannical mandate after another.

As Revolver News reports, a pair of ‘E.R. doctors’ who claimed that they witnessed dozens of COVID deaths per shift were not even real people:

If you were on Twitter back when the COVID “fear mongering” was at its peak, you’ll likely remember the “Twitter doctors” who popped up, seemingly out of thin air, claiming they were losing hordes of patients to COVID every single day.

These so-called “doctors” whipped everyone into a fear frenzy. Their tweets would get tens of thousands of retweets and engagement daily.

The “doctors” posed as ER physicians and were part of the LGBTQ community in some way. They created this hellish/apocalyptic scenario that made it sound as if bodies were piling up in the streets.

Well, this probably won’t come as a huge surprise to you, but those popular “ER doctors” were fake.

The site quoted a bombshell report in the San Francisco Standard, which revealed the false flag operation.

“Last month, Dr. Robert Honeyman lost their sister to Covid. They wrote about it on Twitter and received dozens of condolences, over 4,000 retweets and 43,000 likes,” the outlet reported. “Exactly one month later, on Dec. 12, Honeyman wrote that another tragedy had befallen their family.”

“Sad to announce that my husband has entered a coma after being in hospital with Covid. The doctor is unsure if he will come out,” they tweeted. “This year has been the toughest of my life losing my sister to this virus. This is the first time in my life I don’t see light at the end of the tunnel.”

Once more, the condolences and well-wishes poured in — Americans are a compassionate lot, after all, regardless of what lying leftist Democrats often say. But again, none of this was true.

It was all fake.

“Honeyman wasn’t real,” the San Francisco Standard reported. “The transgender ‘Doctor of Sociology and Feminist studies’ with a ‘keen interest in poetry” who used they/them pronouns was, in fact, a stock photo described on DepositPhotos, a royalty-free image site, as ‘Smiling happy, handsome latino man outside—headshot portrait.’

“Their supposedly comatose husband, Dr. Patrick C. Honeyman, was also fake. His Twitter photo had been stolen from an insurance professional in Wayne, Indiana,” the outlet’s report noted further.

But it gets worse: The outlet noted that the two phony doctors, whose accounts continually urged caution about COVID-19 and pushed for lockdowns, masking, business closures, etc., were part of a larger network of at least four fake accounts that promoted alleged ties to the LGBTQ community. The accounts also posted heated criticisms of anyone who was viewed as not taking the pandemic seriously enough or who pushed back on the tyrannical measures.

And interestingly enough, the scam was uncovered by a liberal writer.

“The fake doctors were uncovered by Joshua Gutterman Tranen, a self-described “gay writer” pursuing a master’s of fine arts at Bennington College. He saw Robert Honeyman’s tweet about their husband being in a coma, noticed people he followed also followed them, and thought that they might be part of the LGBTQ+ academic community,” the outlet reported.

“But after 10 minutes of googling, Gutterman Tranen concluded that Robert Honeyman’s photo was a stock image and their biography stretched boundaries of believability: an academic who left no traces on academic websites and had lost two family members to Covid in late 2022, despite masking and distancing,” the report stated.

Once again, social media was being used to push lies, false narratives, and propaganda, proving once again that the big tech companies are no doubt tied to the American deep state.

