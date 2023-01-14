Pfizer scientist admits to Project Veritas that company knows full well covid “vaccines” cause myocarditis

In lieu of never having done the appropriate pre-market testing, Pfizer is finally taking a look at the safety of its messenger RNA (mRNA) covid “vaccines” due to widespread reports linking them to heart problems like myocarditis.

According to Chris Croce, a senior associate scientist at Pfizer, the company is well aware of the fact that cases of heart attack and heart disease are soaring among people who took the shots. He told an undercover Project Veritas reporter – watch below – that Pfizer is currently conducting a “test” to see if its covid injections are causing heart problems.

“So … um … yeah … we’re doing, we just sent, like, 3,000 patients’ samples to get tested for, like, elevated troponin levels (levels to detect heart attack), um, to see if it’s vaccine-based – or, so,” Croce told the reporter.

“We just sent [the first batch] over this past week, and the last batch will be sent over next week. All external testing,” he added.”

When questioned by the Project Veritas reporter further about what has been uncovered so far, Croce stated that it remains to be seen – though Pfizer and its employees are apparently well aware of the fact that there is a serious problem here.

“We’ll see. Hopefully it’s good,” Croce said about the test results. “And, I mean, if not, then, my opinion, that might pull something from the market.” (Related: Last year, a Pfizer official admitted to an undercover Project Veritas reporter that its mRNA covid “vaccines” contain aborted human fetal tissue.)

Pfizer also knows that natural immunity is far superior to vaccine “immunity”

Croce’s subtle admissions both in tone of voice and the words he used to describe this mysterious “test” are all but undeniable proof that Pfizer is concerned about the growing fallout from the release of its covid injections.

The company clearly knows that there are about to be lots and lots of pitchforks headed its way, which is why efforts are being made in secret to get ahead of the narrative.

As was reported by Project Veritas back in 2021, Pfizer has known for quite some time that natural immunity – that is, an unvaccinated immune system – is optimal and far superior to the fake “immunity” generated by its own shots.

“When somebody is naturally immune, like, they got covid, they probably have better – not better, but more antibodies against the virus,” stated someone from Pfizer named Mr. Karl to an undercover reporter.

“Because what the vaccine is, like I said, that protein that’s just on the outside, so it’s one antibody against one specific part of the virus.”

Mr. Karl went on in that same undercover interview to reveal that naturally contracting the virus without being vaccinated causes the body to produce antibodies “against multiple pieces of virus, and not only just, like, that outside portion, like, the inside portion, the actual virus.”

In the comments, many people noted that none of this is new information for those who have been paying attention. The only thing new or “bombshell” about it is the fact that Pfizer employees themselves are now admitting to it – at least when they are unaware that they are being secretly recorded.

