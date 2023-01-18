Covid “booster” shots linked to heart issues, cancers and “astounding decline” in average lifespan

Since the introduction of the shots, cancer rates alone have soared to great heights. Cancer is now one of the top three leading causes of premature death among young adults in general, including in the military where those who serve were threatened with discharge for refusing the injections.

The so-called “booster” shots, which were also forced on the military, have only made matters worse, according to Angus Dalgleish, a professor of oncology at St. George’s, University in London. Dalgleish used publicly available data and firsthand observation to link covid boosters to a major spike in aggressive metastatic cancers.

One of the reasons why is that SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins obliterate upwards of 90 percent of the lymphocytic DNA, a type of white blood cell that is responsible for repairing damaged DNA, as well as fighting off infections and chronic diseases.

It turns out that lymphoma patients fare among the worst when it comes to post-injection outcomes – and now we know why. Researchers at Emory University found that only 68 percent of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia patients develop any neutralizing antibodies after the second “dose” of the shots – this compared to 100 percent of otherwise “healthy” controls.

(Related: DMED data has been telling us for at least a year that covid injections are sickening and killing military servicemen at an astounding rate.)

Average American life expectancy dropped more than 3 percent after covid “vaccines” were unleashed

Dalgleish was so concerned by the numbers he calculated that he wrote a letter to the editor of the British Medical Journal (BMJ) warning that covid boosters are a no-go for people who wish to stay healthy and alive.

“The link with clots, myocarditis, heart attacks, and strokes is now well accepted, as is the link with myelitis and neuropathy,” he wrote, citing ongoing declines in average life expectancy in the United Kingdom where he lives.

“As a practicing oncologist I am seeing people with stable disease rapidly progress after being forced to have a booster, usually so they can travel. Even within my own personal contacts I am seeing B cell-based disease after the boosters.”

“I am experienced enough to know that these are not the coincidental anecdotes… The reports of innate immune suppression after mRNA for several weeks would fit, as all these patients to date have melanoma or B cell based cancers, which are very susceptible to immune control – and that is before the reports of suppressor gene suppression by mRNA in laboratory experiments. This must be aired and debated immediately.”

It turns out that average life expectancy in the United States is also on the decline ever since covid injections were unleashed. In 2019 before Operation Warp Speed, the average life span of Americans of all ethnicities was 78.8 years. By the end of 2021 once the shots had gotten into tens of millions of arms, it dropped to 76.4.

Dr. Mercola also reported that in 2021, the leading causes of death were heart disease, cancer, and “covid,” all of which were noticeably higher in 2021 compared to in 2020 before the injections started getting plunged into people’s bodies.

Concerning cancer specifically, patients who were previously in remission are suddenly seeing a resurgence in their cancers after getting jabbed – and especially after getting “boosted.” Dalgleish discovered much the same, adding in his letter to the editor of BMJ that he is seeing this phenomenon firsthand in his patients.

The latest news about Fauci Flu shots can be found at Immunization.news.

Ethan Huff

Published by dreddymd

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

