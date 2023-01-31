On January 22, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made his first appearance since collapsing on the field mid-play during a January 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals – except not everyone is convinced that it was really him.

There is no actual video footage of Hamlin to unequivocally substantiate his presence at the recent playoff game. A masked individual who might have been Hamlin was shown walking through some doors at the stadium, and one of his teammates, linebacker Matthew Milano, shared a photo of Hamlin on one of his Instagram stories – which has since expired – but do we know that Hamlin was really there?

You can watch the strange video clips of the masked man they are calling “Damar Hamlin” at TheCovidBlog.com.

The problem with Milano’s shared photo, which disappeared automatically on Instagram after 24 hours, is that it could have been taken prior to Hamlin’s cardiac arrest. This would seem to be the case as Hamlin was seen in the photo wearing a cold weather football cap, which he would have been wearing in order to play, not to watch.

The photo of Hamlin also shows him laughing it up in a manner that does not appear to depict having recently been hospitalized for a very serious heart condition. (Related: In case you missed the Damar Hamlin story, here’s what happened.)

Is Damar Hamlin another Tiffany Dover?

As far as we know, Milano’s photo is the only one of Hamlin that was shared from the night of the playoff game. Other than the masked individual who might have been Hamlin emerging from the stadium’s hallway, there does not appear to be any other evidence that Hamlin was really at that game.

One wonders why Milano chose to share the questionable photo of Hamlin on his stories, which disappear after 24 hours. And why was not a single video captured of Hamlin, either by him or one of his other teammates?

The corporate-controlled media is already trying to debunk the “conspiracy theory” that a Hamlin body double was used at the playoff game, hence why there are no other photos or one single video of Hamlin anywhere to be found.

The whole thing reeks of the Tiffany Dover coverup, which as you may recall saw one of the first nurses at the start of Operation Warp Speed collapse to the ground on live television after getting her covid “vaccine.”

Dover has never been seen or heard from again, and many suspect that she may have passed. Until a recent “proof of life” video appeared over the weekend, many people also suspected Hamlin may have been so seriously injured and incapacitated that he could not make a public appearance.

“Two of our many sources at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, without collaboration or knowing that the other was in contact with us, reported very similar stories confirming that Mr. Hamlin was deceased; and that the TPTB are covering it up,” reported The Covid Blog.

Hamlin’s recent video appearance seems to indicate he is alive and well, but many questions remain. Why does Hamlin’s speech in his recent video appear to be entirely scripted, for example?

The whole thing is suspicious from the masked man to the Damar Hamlin Twitter account sharing an old video of Hamlin on January 22, the day of the playoffs, and calling it “game day” – as if Hamlin was actually playing that day.

“It’s an obvious propaganda tactic to lull lazy, non-football fans to sleep,” says The Covid Blog about the video. “They are likely to believe that Mr. Hamlin actually played in the game on Sunday because of this video.”

“I don’t believe Damar could have recovered enough to go to the game like he did,” a commenter wrote. “No assistance, no oxygen … All the security and his face covered is so sketchy.”

We hope and pray that Hamlin is alive and well.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheCovidBlog.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts