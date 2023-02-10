Cleveland Clinic confirms that covid jabs systematically DESTROY the immune system, jab after jab, year after year

Consistently ranked as one of the top health care providers in the United States, the Cleveland Clinic is sitting on data showing that the more a person gets “vaccinated” for covid, the worse off his or her immune function.

One of the first official sources to produce solid data about covid jab (in)effectiveness, the Cleveland Clinic is also one of the few health care providers that did not require its staff members to take the shots, which were always voluntary rather than mandatory.

Some 65,000 people work for the Cleveland Clinic, so internal company data on covid jab uptake and resulting health constitutes a case study all on its own. The outcomes of natural immunity versus jab-induced immunity are easy to see when looking at Cleveland Clinic employees as clinical trial subjects and comparing the health of unvaccinated employees to that of vaccinated employees.

Based on this, it is clear that those who got jabbed for covid are less protected against covid infection than those who left their natural immune system intact. Further, the more covid jabs you take, based on the data, the less protected you are.

The Cleveland Clinic produced a study on all this showing that the original covid injection series is not only ineffective, it is anti-effective – meaning one is better off not getting injected at all.

“It is therefore not a vaccine against the present strain of Covid,” reported The Exposé. “It is an antivaccine. It damages your immune system in a dose-dependent manner. The more shots you took, the more damage you will have done to your immune system.”

(Related: On the same day in 2018 when Merck pulled a “promising” Alzheimer’s drug from trials, the Cleveland Clinic was erroneously hailing the drug’s “success”.)

Everyone who got “vaccinated” for covid is now effectively anti-vaxxed

If boosted immunity is what the “fully vaccinated” were going for by participating in the Operation Warp Speed scam, then they failed miserably to achieve that goal. The fully jabbed now have anti-protection against covid and likely many other health conditions now that their immune systems are shot.

“Ironically, all those who are vaccinated against Covid are antivaxxed,” reported The Exposé. “And all the anti-vaxxers are NOT antivaxxed. Work that one out!”

Just as the Cleveland Clinic is releasing this damning information about the jabs, emergency ambulance services in the United Kingdom are reportedly being suspended, leaving people to die in pain without proper health care.

Much like how the relatives of sick people during covid were not allowed by the authorities to visit and provide comfort, the covid-jabbed today are suffering immune failures and finding that there is no one available to help them, leaving them to suffer and die alone in excruciating pain.

What these so-called “vaccines” are doing, we now know, is giving people vaccine-induced AIDS, or VAIDS. In the months and years to come, everyone who participated in Operation Warp Speed will learn the hard way that you can never trust Big Pharma or the government with your health, especially in the midst of a contrived “emergency” or “pandemic.”

“‘The Science’ has now been established by the Cleveland Clinic,” reports explain. “Genetic vaccines damage your immune system and make you not less likely but more likely to be infected with Covid.”

“Not only that but they have horrendous side effects on the cardiovascular, neurological and reproductive systems as well. They are nothing short of mandatory progressive euthanasia. Dr. Evil would be proud of these results.”

There is never a good reason to get “vaccinated” for covid. To learn more, visit ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

