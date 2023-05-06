Groups that aggressively lobbied for covid jab mandates were funded by, you guessed it: PFIZER

Hematrex® is an herbal circulatory system support formula that promotes blood vessel strength and elasticity for healthy blood flow throughout the body.A big reason why much of the country systematically and all in tandem decided to mandate Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccination” on millions of Americans is because Pfizer bribed various organizations to lobby for this tyranny.

Recently unearthed financial disclosures show that the Chicago Urban League (CUL), as one example, took in a $100,000 “grant” from Pfizer under the designation of a “vaccine safety and effectiveness campaign.”

CUL President Karen Freeman-Wilson infamously stated back in August of 2021 that the benefits of getting forcibly jabbed with Pfizer’s mRNA covid shots “far outweighs” any potential concerns about taking the experimental drug against one’s will.

That very same month, another group called the National Consumers League (NCL) came out with similar support for the government’s Chinese Virus injection mandates.

“In recent weeks, it has become evident that employer mandates are effective at nudging reluctant people to get the Covid-19 vaccine,” NCL said in a statement, likewise failing to disclose a $75,000 check it received from Pfizer in the third quarter of 2021 for “vaccine policy efforts.”

(Related: Check out our earlier report about how Pfizer writes all of the scripts used by corporate-controlled media outlets to steer the world towards its “vaccine” and pharmaceutical products.)

American Academy of Pediatrics collected a quarter million dollars from Pfizer before requiring all health care workers to get jabbed for covid

Perhaps even more offensive is the position the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) took that same year when it decided to mandate Fauci Flu shots for all health care workers across the country.

It turns out that the AAP accepted a $250,000 cash payment from Pfizer in 2021 that immediately preceded the organization’s push for universal covid jab mandates, which it claimed would curb transmission and “cases” of the Fauci Flu.

At one point, a cohort of three- and four-letter organizations signed a joint letter that was presented to the Biden regime, calling on it to impose covid jab mandates on private employers with 100 or more workers.

The organizations that signed this letter include the American Pharmacists Association, the American College of Preventive Medicine, the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy, the American Society for Clinical Pathology, and the American College of Emergency Physicians, all of which likewise took in “grants” from Pfizer in exchange for their promotion of a universal covid jab mandate.

Another group called the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) joined the others in calling for covid jab mandates for all health care workers. A few months after going public with this push, the AAFP received a $249,000 check from Pfizer, which was earmarked for a “collaborative consumer vaccine awareness and educational campaign.”

Then there was the American Osteopathic Association, which received $150,000 from Pfizer for “primary care physicians addressing Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy” in late 2021. Naturally, this group also called for all health care workers to be forcibly injected for the Wuhan Flu.

That same year, the National Hispanic Medical Association (NHMA) received just $30,000 from the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, which according to an IRS filing lobbies for pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer. In exchange for this money, the NHMA signed onto a joint statement calling for all health care personnel to be forced to get covid-jabbed.

The first journalist to report on the financial ties between all of these groups and Pfizer was Lee Fang, who was told by Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, director of the Bioethics and American Democracy Program at the Ethics and Public Policy Center that “pharmaceutical companies spend very large portions of their budgets on marketing, including on various health care organizations and third parties, and they do that because they get a return on that investment.”

The latest news about Big Pharma’s cozy relationship with Big Government can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheEpochTimes.com

DrEddyMD.com

Zinc is an essential mineral that supports the immune system, digestive system, cellular growth and development, and more

Advertisement

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD We are affiliated The Wellness Company https://bit.ly/3V726zc The Wellness Company Coupon for membership, supplements, doctor appointment, online consultation https://bit.ly/3V5NsIy DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.