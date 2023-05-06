Groups that aggressively lobbied for covid jab mandates were funded by, you guessed it: PFIZER

A big reason why much of the country systematically and all in tandem decided to mandate Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccination” on millions of Americans is because Pfizer bribed various organizations to lobby for this tyranny.

Recently unearthed financial disclosures show that the Chicago Urban League (CUL), as one example, took in a $100,000 “grant” from Pfizer under the designation of a “vaccine safety and effectiveness campaign.”

CUL President Karen Freeman-Wilson infamously stated back in August of 2021 that the benefits of getting forcibly jabbed with Pfizer’s mRNA covid shots “far outweighs” any potential concerns about taking the experimental drug against one’s will.

That very same month, another group called the National Consumers League (NCL) came out with similar support for the government’s Chinese Virus injection mandates.

“In recent weeks, it has become evident that employer mandates are effective at nudging reluctant people to get the Covid-19 vaccine,” NCL said in a statement, likewise failing to disclose a $75,000 check it received from Pfizer in the third quarter of 2021 for “vaccine policy efforts.”

(Related: Check out our earlier report about how Pfizer writes all of the scripts used by corporate-controlled media outlets to steer the world towards its “vaccine” and pharmaceutical products.)

American Academy of Pediatrics collected a quarter million dollars from Pfizer before requiring all health care workers to get jabbed for covid

Perhaps even more offensive is the position the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) took that same year when it decided to mandate Fauci Flu shots for all health care workers across the country.

It turns out that the AAP accepted a $250,000 cash payment from Pfizer in 2021 that immediately preceded the organization’s push for universal covid jab mandates, which it claimed would curb transmission and “cases” of the Fauci Flu.

At one point, a cohort of three- and four-letter organizations signed a joint letter that was presented to the Biden regime, calling on it to impose covid jab mandates on private employers with 100 or more workers.

The organizations that signed this letter include the American Pharmacists Association, the American College of Preventive Medicine, the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy, the American Society for Clinical Pathology, and the American College of Emergency Physicians, all of which likewise took in “grants” from Pfizer in exchange for their promotion of a universal covid jab mandate.

Another group called the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) joined the others in calling for covid jab mandates for all health care workers. A few months after going public with this push, the AAFP received a $249,000 check from Pfizer, which was earmarked for a “collaborative consumer vaccine awareness and educational campaign.”

Then there was the American Osteopathic Association, which received $150,000 from Pfizer for “primary care physicians addressing Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy” in late 2021. Naturally, this group also called for all health care workers to be forcibly injected for the Wuhan Flu.

That same year, the National Hispanic Medical Association (NHMA) received just $30,000 from the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, which according to an IRS filing lobbies for pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer. In exchange for this money, the NHMA signed onto a joint statement calling for all health care personnel to be forced to get covid-jabbed.

The first journalist to report on the financial ties between all of these groups and Pfizer was Lee Fang, who was told by Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, director of the Bioethics and American Democracy Program at the Ethics and Public Policy Center that “pharmaceutical companies spend very large portions of their budgets on marketing, including on various health care organizations and third parties, and they do that because they get a return on that investment.”

The latest news about Big Pharma’s cozy relationship with Big Government can be found at Fascism.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheEpochTimes.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts