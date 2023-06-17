U.S. investigators say covid came from classified bioweapons program at Wuhan lab

A new Sunday Times report claims that the Chinese military was genetically manipulating the world’s deadliest coronaviruses to create a new mutant virus right around the time the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) appeared seemingly out of nowhere.

Citing hundreds of documents as evidence, including “previously confidential reports, internal memos, scientific papers and email correspondence that has been obtained through sources or by freedom of information campaigners in the three years since the pandemic started,” the Times dropped a major bombshell that was also confirmed by investigators at the United States State Department who specialize in China, emerging pandemic threats, and biowarfare.

Claiming to be “the first significant U.S. inquiry into the origins of the Covid-19 outbreak,” the Times report debunks the myth that covid came from bat soup sold at a Wuhan wet market. That theory, which was heavily pushed at the start of the “pandemic,” is now thoroughly debunked.

It does appear, though, that the coronaviruses that Wuhan scientists were manipulating at the time when covid emerged did come from bat caves in southern China. And the U.S. government funded the research via a New York-based “charity” whose president was a British-born and educated zoologist.

That scientist shared “cutting-edge virus manipulation techniques” with the Wuhan researchers, who apparently tampered with it in an effort to build a bioweapon. Then, out of nowhere, covid appeared right on schedule following the Event 201 pandemic simulation staged by billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates.

The initial cover story for all the coronavirus manipulation research taking place in Wuhan was that it was necessary to help “science develop vaccines.” Later, the story changed to one where people had supposedly died from symptoms similar to SARS after entering a mineshaft in Mojiang in Yunnan province, resulting in the need for more research.

The mineshaft incident occurred prior to covid with the circulating strain at that time being recognized as “the only members of Covid-19’s immediate family known to have been in existence pre-pandemic.”

It was around this time that “the trail of papers starts to go dark,” according to one U.S. investigator who says “that’s exactly when the classified program kicked off.”

“My view is that the reason Mojiang was covered up was due to military secrecy related to [the army’s] pursuit of dual use capabilities in virological biological weapons and vaccines,” this same investigator told the Times.

It was the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) that then reportedly took the Mojiang strain and started trying to manipulate it to make it more transmissible to humans. This is how covid is believed by some to have gotten itself out there following a “lab accident” that resulted in a “leak.”

“It has become increasingly clear that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was involved in the creation, promulgation and cover-up of the Covid-19 pandemic,” one of the investigators further said, noting that researchers working on the experiments had to be hospitalized in November 2019 with covid-like symptoms.

“We were rock-solid confident that this was likely Covid-19 because they were working on advanced coronavirus research in the laboratory. They’re trained biologists in their thirties and forties. Thirty-five-year-old scientists don’t get very sick with influenza.”

There is also alleged evidence to show that scientists throughout Asia “who have close relationships with the Wuhan Institute of Virology” were working on Covid-19 “vaccines” long before the “pandemic” appeared.

“They told me it is their belief that there was vaccine research going on in the fall of 2019, pertinent to Covid-19 vaccination,” one of the investigators added.

The latest news about the covid scam can be found at Plague.info.

