Even Catholic hospitals are mutilating children with “gender-affirming” transgender “care”

Hematrex® is an herbal circulatory system support formula that promotes blood vessel strength and elasticity for healthy blood flow throughout the body.The largest Catholic health system in America has been quietly funding and performing transgender surgeries and other “gender-affirming” medical interventions in direct defiance of traditional Catholic teachings.

According to an investigative report from the Lepanto Institute, a Catholic research and education group, CommonSpirit Health, which operates more than 1,000 care sites and 140 hospitals in 21 states, is fully pro-LGBT in the sense that it funds and performs all sorts of transgender interventions including the prescription of cross-sex hormones and puberty blockers to patients.

Author and Lepanto Institute founder and president Michael Hichborn put together the 64-page exposé, entitled “CommonSpirit and the Sex-Change Industry.” He reveals the connections between the Catholic health network in the United States and its direct ties to the Vatican.

A self-described lifelong Catholic, Hichborn says he is both “saddened” and “horrified” at the gross moral decline taking place within certain factions of the Catholic Church. His mission is “to make sure that Catholics are Catholics and that those who operate in the name of the Catholic Church do so in line with all of her teachings.”

(Related: The Biden regime is trying to turn Catholic and Christian doctors into murderers by forcing them perform abortions or else lose their medical license.)

Is the Vatican really okay with Catholic hospitals offering sex-change procedures to patients?

The types of medical interventions taking place at CommonSpirit health locations stand in “gross defiance” of the official values held by the Catholic Church, which traditional rejects homosexuality and transgenderism, as well as abortion and even contraceptives, all of which are being offered and promoted at dozens of CommonSpirit hospitals and medical facilities across the U.S.

“In addition to performing sex-change operations, CommonSpirit provides employee benefits that cover sex-change operations, transgender hormone treatments, and even puberty blockers for kids,” the report states.

promotional video accompanying Hichborn’s report warns that the types of transgender procedures being offered and promoted throughout the CommonSpirit health care system have “seized the world by the throat” and are “choking the life out of the bedrock of civilization: the family.”

“And this is happening right under the nose of the Vatican,” it further warns – you can watch the video below:

While it remains unknown if any CommonSpirit Health locations have performed transgender procedures on children, the fact that puberty blockers are being offered and promoted at some locations does suggest that underage children are receiving “gender-affirming care” by the Catholic institution.

“The horrifying thing when you start getting into the science of the puberty blockers and the transitional hormones, is they do permanent damage to these kids,” Hichborn told The Epoch Times. “They talk about how puberty blockers just kind of put a pause on puberty or pubertal development, and that’s a lie.”

“It doesn’t put a pause on it; it actually damages these kids to the point that many of them wind up being sterile.”

Hichborn’s report reveals the chain of command that gives CommonSpirit Health its Catholic identity. The Catholic Health Care Federation gave it this designation, and above that is the Vatican’s Congregation for the Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life in Rome.

“The only authority in the church that has the ability to judge the actions of CommonSpirit is the Vatican,” Hichborn added. “Because CommonSpirit is a subsidiary of the Catholic Health Care Federation, it is subject only to the Pope and the Pope’s governing bodies in Rome.”

Internal Revenue Service (IRS) 990 forms confirm that CommonSpirit Health is part of the Catholic Church, benefitting from certain religious exemption tax breaks.

The latest news about the transgender craze and the way it is creeping its way into religion can be found at Transhumanism.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheEpochTimes.com

LepantoIn.org

DrEddyMD.com

Zinc is an essential mineral that supports the immune system, digestive system, cellular growth and development, and more

Related Posts

Advertisement

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD We are affiliated The Wellness Company https://bit.ly/3V726zc The Wellness Company Coupon for membership, supplements, doctor appointment, online consultation https://bit.ly/3V5NsIy DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.