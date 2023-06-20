Carbon dioxide isn’t a pollutant; it’s the building block of ALL LIFE on Earth

Ecologist, environmentalist, and Greenpeace co-founder Dr. Patrick Moore has a message for the world: carbon dioxide, or CO2, is not bad and does not contribute to so-called “global warming.”

An expert on the subject with more than 50 years of experience, Dr. Moore was involved with Greenpeace for only 15 years before leaving. Why did he depart from the very thing he helped create? Because the group lost its way by falling for all the modern-day “green” deception that paints humans and their existence as contradictory to the Earth’s survival.

“When Greenpeace began, we had a strong humanitarian orientation, to save civilization from destruction by all-out nuclear war,” the Canadian scientist says. “Over the years, the ‘peace’ in Greenpeace was gradually lost and my organization, along with much of the environmental movement, drifted into a belief that humans are the enemies of the Earth.”

Dr. Moore gave a presentation at the annual Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF) lecture that was held on Oct. 14, 2015, about how humans are actually vital to the survival of the planet, as well as the persistence of all life that lives on its terrain. Without humans, Earth would be lost in in many ways.

Everything the “green” cult says is bad for the planet is actually good – so keep on living!

One major issue that Dr. Moore addressed during his speech is the misguided ideology that suggests CO2 and other “greenhouse gases” are somehow bad for the planet. The truth is that CO2 and other natural elements are critical for supporting the subsistence of life itself.

“Today, our children and our publics are taught that CO2 is a toxic pollutant that will destroy life and bring civilization to its knees,” Dr. Moore stated.

“Tonight, I hope to turn this dangerous human-caused propaganda on its head. Tonight, I will demonstrate that human emissions of CO2 have already saved life on our planet from a very untimely end – that in the absence of our emitting some of the carbon back into the atmosphere from whence it came in the first place, most or perhaps all life on Earth would begin to die less than two million years from today.”

All those “nasty” hydrocarbons we keep hearing about that are “emitted” by human industries like agriculture, driving cars, and raising cattle, are actually good for the environment. They are naturally produced by solar energy anyway, and by burning them as fuel, humans are contributing to the “greening” of the planet, making it more habitable and more livable in the process.

“Hydrocarbons, the energy components of fossil fuels, are 100 percent organic, as in organic chemistry,” he explained.

“They were produced by solar energy in ancient seas and forests. When they are burned for energy, the main products are water and CO2, the two most essential foods for life. And fossil fuels are by far the largest storage battery of direct solar energy on Earth. Nothing else comes close except nuclear fuel, which is also solar in the sense that it was produced in dying stars.”

To top it all off, Dr. Moore also told the room to reject the lie that CO2 and other greenhouse gases are in any way “warming” the planet.

“There is no definitive scientific proof, through real-world observation, that carbon dioxide is responsible for any of the slight warming of the global climate,” he said.

“But there is certainty beyond doubt that it is the building block for all life on Earth and that without its presence in the global atmosphere at a sufficient concentration this would be a dead planet.”

Carbon dioxide from burning fossil fuels is the stuff of life, the staff of life, the currency of life, indeed the backbone of life on Earth.

