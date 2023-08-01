Nobel Prize winner Dr. John Clauser says there’s NO climate crisis… it’s all a hoax pushed for political purposes

Organic Support for a Strong Immune SystemThere is no such thing as a “climate crisis,” says Nobel Prize-winning physicist Dr. John Clauser.

In a speech he delivered at the recent “Quantum Korea 2023” event, Clauser argued that “the popular narrative about climate change reflects a dangerous corruption of science that threatens the world’s economy and the well-being of billions of people.”

“I don’t believe there’s a climate crisis,” Clauser stated definitively. “Key processes are exaggerated and misunderstood by approximately 200 times,” he added, accusing the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) of spreading misinformation about a warming globe.

Those “with political and opportunistic motives,” Clauser further stated, are the ones pushing “misinformation” about the climate that is sending the world into ever-worsening tyranny.

So many people are lying about the climate these days – and flagrantly so – that “even chatbots like ChatGPT can be better at lying than humans,” Clauser went on to declare, torching the scientific establishment for making up and spreading myths about a changing climate.

(Related: Some climate scientists are pushing cannibalism as the solution to global warming.)

Dr. John Clauser currently sits on board of CO2 Coalition

ChatGPT, of course, is an artificial intelligence (AI) creation of the deep state that some people are now using to help them make decisions by asking it questions about things they do not know or understand.

Some even ask ChatGPT climate-related questions that the AI robot has been trained to respond to with the usual climate propaganda. Because of this, Clauser believes that there is now an even greater role for actual human scientists to set the record straight.

“In an era of rapid advancement in AI technology, the role of scientists as judges is necessary,” Clauser said, urging scientists to do their jobs by verifying all information output by ChatGP and educating the public about it.

In 2022, Clauser won the Nobel Prize in physics for his work in the field of quantum mechanics. He was joined by two other scientists who also received the same recognition.

In 2023, Clauser joined the board of directors of the CO2 Coalition, which exists to highlight the benefits of carbon dioxide for the environment – the climate brigade expects us all to believe that CO2 is a dangerous toxin that must be eradicated through tyranny and higher taxes.

Dr. William Happer, chairman of the CO2 Coalition’s board of directors, commented that Clauser has a lot to offer because his “studies of the science of climate provide strong evidence that there is no climate crisis and that increasing CO2 concentrations will benefit the world.”

“The popular narrative about climate change reflects a dangerous corruption of science that threatens the world’s economy and the well-being of billions of people,” Clauser himself further stated on the issue of climate alarmism.

“Misguided climate science has metastasized into massive shock-journalistic pseudoscience. In turn, the pseudoscience has become a scapegoat for a wide variety of other unrelated ills. It has been promoted and extended by similarly misguided business marketing agents, politicians, journalists, government agencies, and environmentalists. In my opinion, there is no real climate crisis.”

“There is, however, a very real problem with providing a decent standard of living to the world’s large population and an associated energy crisis. The latter is being unnecessarily exacerbated by what, in my opinion, is incorrect climate science.”

Clauser has been outspokenly critical of the way the 2021 Nobel Prize was awarded in favor of computer models that predicted climate change to be real. Fake President Joe Biden is also pushing outlandish climate policies based on these fraudulent models, to the detriment of the American people.

The latest news about the climate change hoax can be found at ClimateScienceNews.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources include:

LifeSiteNews.com

DrEddyMD.com

Zinc is an essential mineral that supports the immune system, digestive system, cellular growth and development, and more

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD We are affiliated The Wellness Company https://bit.ly/3V726zc The Wellness Company Coupon for membership, supplements, doctor appointment, online consultation https://bit.ly/3V5NsIy DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.