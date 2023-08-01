Nobel Prize winner Dr. John Clauser says there’s NO climate crisis… it’s all a hoax pushed for political purposes

There is no such thing as a “climate crisis,” says Nobel Prize-winning physicist Dr. John Clauser.

In a speech he delivered at the recent “Quantum Korea 2023” event, Clauser argued that “the popular narrative about climate change reflects a dangerous corruption of science that threatens the world’s economy and the well-being of billions of people.”

“I don’t believe there’s a climate crisis,” Clauser stated definitively. “Key processes are exaggerated and misunderstood by approximately 200 times,” he added, accusing the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) of spreading misinformation about a warming globe.

Those “with political and opportunistic motives,” Clauser further stated, are the ones pushing “misinformation” about the climate that is sending the world into ever-worsening tyranny.

So many people are lying about the climate these days – and flagrantly so – that “even chatbots like ChatGPT can be better at lying than humans,” Clauser went on to declare, torching the scientific establishment for making up and spreading myths about a changing climate.

Dr. John Clauser currently sits on board of CO2 Coalition

ChatGPT, of course, is an artificial intelligence (AI) creation of the deep state that some people are now using to help them make decisions by asking it questions about things they do not know or understand.

Some even ask ChatGPT climate-related questions that the AI robot has been trained to respond to with the usual climate propaganda. Because of this, Clauser believes that there is now an even greater role for actual human scientists to set the record straight.

“In an era of rapid advancement in AI technology, the role of scientists as judges is necessary,” Clauser said, urging scientists to do their jobs by verifying all information output by ChatGP and educating the public about it.

In 2022, Clauser won the Nobel Prize in physics for his work in the field of quantum mechanics. He was joined by two other scientists who also received the same recognition.

In 2023, Clauser joined the board of directors of the CO2 Coalition, which exists to highlight the benefits of carbon dioxide for the environment – the climate brigade expects us all to believe that CO2 is a dangerous toxin that must be eradicated through tyranny and higher taxes.

Dr. William Happer, chairman of the CO2 Coalition’s board of directors, commented that Clauser has a lot to offer because his “studies of the science of climate provide strong evidence that there is no climate crisis and that increasing CO2 concentrations will benefit the world.”

“The popular narrative about climate change reflects a dangerous corruption of science that threatens the world’s economy and the well-being of billions of people,” Clauser himself further stated on the issue of climate alarmism.

“Misguided climate science has metastasized into massive shock-journalistic pseudoscience. In turn, the pseudoscience has become a scapegoat for a wide variety of other unrelated ills. It has been promoted and extended by similarly misguided business marketing agents, politicians, journalists, government agencies, and environmentalists. In my opinion, there is no real climate crisis.”

“There is, however, a very real problem with providing a decent standard of living to the world’s large population and an associated energy crisis. The latter is being unnecessarily exacerbated by what, in my opinion, is incorrect climate science.”

Clauser has been outspokenly critical of the way the 2021 Nobel Prize was awarded in favor of computer models that predicted climate change to be real. Fake President Joe Biden is also pushing outlandish climate policies based on these fraudulent models, to the detriment of the American people.

