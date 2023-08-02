German MP vows to bring down WHO, describing it as “an unelected body controlled and run by multi-billionaires”

A member of the German parliament recently put the World Health Organization (WHO) on notice that it is nothing more than a group of “globalitarian misanthropists” worthy of being removed from power and completely dismantled.

German MP Christine Anderson publicly vowed to take down the WHO, describing it as “an unelected body controlled and run by multi-billionaires.” Anderson made sure to really drive home the point that the WHO should never be allowed to act in place of a democratically elected government such as the one that exists in Germany.

Anderson made these comments during the recent Citizens’ Initiative conference in Brussels. She vowed to reveal the names of all individuals, including government officials and parliamentarians, who are in support of the WHO and its “power grab” in the face of democracy.

“It is you [WHO] that is the small fringe minority,” Anderson exclaimed. “You are the ones who do not have the right to dictate to the people what they want and what they don’t want.”

“So take it from me … take it from the millions and millions of people around the world. We will bring you down, and we will not tire until we have done just that. So brace yourselves. We are here, and the fight is on. So let’s have the fight.”

(Related: The WHO is inching closer towards implementing a “legally binding” Pandemic Treaty to exert global authoritarian control over the next “health emergency.”)

Where are America’s politicians in fighting back against a WHO takeover?

We know from Christine Anderson’s YouTube page that seven brave citizens from seven countries, with the support of five MEPs, have launched a special European Citizens’ Initiative (ECI) called “Trust & Freedom.” The goal of this program is to force the European Commission to deal with the issue.

Anderson also wants the Commission to make a public statement about how it plans to proceed with the demands of the Citizens’ Initiative.

“In addition, a hearing will be held in the EU Parliament, in which the Commission must also participate,” Anderson explains.

“At the end of the process, the Commission will prepare a legal opinion and a political opinion within three months and will decide whether a new legislative proposal can be made and publicly justify its decision.”

One wonders if United States politicians will do the same thing here. We know that some members of Congress are speaking out against the WHO’s planned takeover of the world during the next public health “emergency,” but are there any plans in place similar to the Trust & Freedom initiative that will hold the U.S. federal government accountable for conspiracy to commit genocide with another fake plandemic?

You can learn more about the Trust & Freedom initiative at the group’s official website.

“There must be a God if these brave souls are willing to help try to save us from pure evil,” one excited commenter wrote about Anderson’s efforts.

“His name is Joe Biden and he is the one who orchestrated the WHO to have full authority during the pandemic,” argued another.

Someone else quoted the words of Jesus Christ in the gospels: “the light shines in the darkness and the darkness will not extinguish it.”

“Thank you for taking a stand against these leftover exterminators who use humble, trusting citizens to push their evil agendas,” wrote another. “May God protect you from these one-percenter parasites who have their feeding troughs in the murkiest of dank, evil places.”

The latest news about mounting opposition to the WHO and its lust for more power can be found at Resist.news.

