Cases of COVID “vaccine” recipients developing LEPROSY are on the rise

Organic Support for a Strong Immune SystemLeprosy, thought to have been extinguished ages ago, is once again on the rise – thanks to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) “vaccines.”

At least two cases of the Biblical chronic infectious disease have been reported in the United Kingdom. Researchers examined records at the Leprosy Clinic at the Hospital for Tropical Diseases in London, discovering that 52 people went to the clinic for leprosy in 2021, and 49 of them, or about 95 percent, had gotten jabbed for the Fauci Flu.

Definitionally speaking for the purposes of this investigation, the researchers only looked at leprosy reactions that occurred within 12 weeks of getting injected for the Chinese flu, and in people who had no previous history of leprosy or a leprosy reaction.

Just two people out of this pool of 52 met the case definition as described above. One developed borderline tuberculoid (BT) leprosy within one week after the second dose of an mRNA covid injection, while the other developed reactions 56 days after a dose.

Both patients received Pfizer’s BNT162b2 mRNA injection, an experimental drug product that the company claims is “safe and effective,” but that we know is harming millions of people all around the world.

“The development of BT leprosy and a Type 1 reaction in another individual shortly after a dose of BNT162b2 vaccine may be associated with vaccine mediated T cell responses,” the researchers said about their findings.

(Related: You can learn more about the devastating impact of COVID “vaccination” in the feature-length documentary film The Unseen Crisis.)

What’s the point of getting jabbed for COVID again?

What we know is that COVID injections provoke a response from white blood cells, also known as T cells. These are the cells that are widely believed to function as the body’s natural defense to the Fauci Flu.

Theoretically, these same T cells can trigger Mycobacterium leprae, a bacteria type known to cause leprosy. Based on this, and the fact that almost everyone who has been admitted to a hospital in the U.K. for leprosy previously jabbed, the injections are highly suspect to say the least.

COVID jabs are not the only type of drug injection that causes leprosy, by the way. Tuberculosis vaccines are also documented in the scientific literature as causing leprosy or a leprosy reaction in people who receive them.

A paper on the subject that unpacks how COVID injections destroy the immune system was published on Aug. 4 in the journal PLoS Neglected Tropical Diseases.

In the one leprosy case, the first to be reported, an 80-year-old man who has lived in the U.K. for 49 years developed leprosy symptoms including thickened nerves. His diagnosis was confirmed via a skin biopsy, and experts say that he might just be the first person in the U.K. to develop leprosy since 1954.

The only thing that changed over all those years as the introduction of COVID injections via Operation Warp Speed, which unleashed a global holocaust that has only just begun.

“Interestingly he had a third dose of BNT162b2 vaccine six months after the second dose having started anti-bacterial therapy and experienced no deterioration of his leprosy,” the researchers said about the 80-year-old man.

“The skin lesions and nerve thickening had resolved by the time he completed the six-month course of anti-microbial therapy. There had been no recurrence of the plaques or nerve signs after 12 months.”

The other case occurred in a 27-year-old man who had taken a multi-drug therapy, which was used to address leprosy in the past. After getting injected for COVID, he developed similarly thickened nerves as the first case as well as red plaques throughout his body.

COVID jabs are an eventual death sentence. Learn more at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheEpochTimes.com

DrEddyMD.com

Zinc is an essential mineral that supports the immune system, digestive system, cellular growth and development, and more

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin) #Biological #Medicine #videos http://bit.ly/2LF3Ro3, Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD We are affiliated The Wellness Company https://bit.ly/3V726zc The Wellness Company Coupon for membership, supplements, doctor appointment, online consultation https://bit.ly/3V5NsIy DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get commission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.