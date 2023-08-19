Cases of COVID “vaccine” recipients developing LEPROSY are on the rise

Leprosy, thought to have been extinguished ages ago, is once again on the rise – thanks to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) “vaccines.”

At least two cases of the Biblical chronic infectious disease have been reported in the United Kingdom. Researchers examined records at the Leprosy Clinic at the Hospital for Tropical Diseases in London, discovering that 52 people went to the clinic for leprosy in 2021, and 49 of them, or about 95 percent, had gotten jabbed for the Fauci Flu.

Definitionally speaking for the purposes of this investigation, the researchers only looked at leprosy reactions that occurred within 12 weeks of getting injected for the Chinese flu, and in people who had no previous history of leprosy or a leprosy reaction.

Just two people out of this pool of 52 met the case definition as described above. One developed borderline tuberculoid (BT) leprosy within one week after the second dose of an mRNA covid injection, while the other developed reactions 56 days after a dose.

Both patients received Pfizer’s BNT162b2 mRNA injection, an experimental drug product that the company claims is “safe and effective,” but that we know is harming millions of people all around the world.

“The development of BT leprosy and a Type 1 reaction in another individual shortly after a dose of BNT162b2 vaccine may be associated with vaccine mediated T cell responses,” the researchers said about their findings.

(Related: You can learn more about the devastating impact of COVID “vaccination” in the feature-length documentary film The Unseen Crisis.)

What’s the point of getting jabbed for COVID again?

What we know is that COVID injections provoke a response from white blood cells, also known as T cells. These are the cells that are widely believed to function as the body’s natural defense to the Fauci Flu.

Theoretically, these same T cells can trigger Mycobacterium leprae, a bacteria type known to cause leprosy. Based on this, and the fact that almost everyone who has been admitted to a hospital in the U.K. for leprosy previously jabbed, the injections are highly suspect to say the least.

COVID jabs are not the only type of drug injection that causes leprosy, by the way. Tuberculosis vaccines are also documented in the scientific literature as causing leprosy or a leprosy reaction in people who receive them.

A paper on the subject that unpacks how COVID injections destroy the immune system was published on Aug. 4 in the journal PLoS Neglected Tropical Diseases.

In the one leprosy case, the first to be reported, an 80-year-old man who has lived in the U.K. for 49 years developed leprosy symptoms including thickened nerves. His diagnosis was confirmed via a skin biopsy, and experts say that he might just be the first person in the U.K. to develop leprosy since 1954.

The only thing that changed over all those years as the introduction of COVID injections via Operation Warp Speed, which unleashed a global holocaust that has only just begun.

“Interestingly he had a third dose of BNT162b2 vaccine six months after the second dose having started anti-bacterial therapy and experienced no deterioration of his leprosy,” the researchers said about the 80-year-old man.

“The skin lesions and nerve thickening had resolved by the time he completed the six-month course of anti-microbial therapy. There had been no recurrence of the plaques or nerve signs after 12 months.”

The other case occurred in a 27-year-old man who had taken a multi-drug therapy, which was used to address leprosy in the past. After getting injected for COVID, he developed similarly thickened nerves as the first case as well as red plaques throughout his body.

COVID jabs are an eventual death sentence. Learn more at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheEpochTimes.com

DrEddyMD.com

Related Posts