Check out “The Unseen Crisis,” a feature-length documentary film about the debilitating after-effects of covid “vaccination”

The Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “pandemic” might officially be over, finally, but many of those who took the so-called “vaccine” unleashed via Operation Warp Speed are now suffering debilitating after-effects of the jab(s) that have no known remedy or cure.

A new feature-length documentary film called “The Unseen Crisis: Vaccine Stories You Were Never Told” tells the stories of people who got injected like the government and media told them to, only to now face various life-destroying health consequences because of it.

“It examines the issue of covid vaccine-injury claims in a fresh, honest, and comprehensive manner with expert interviews, whistle-blowers’ statements, and government health statistics,” reads one description of the film.

“This is a documentary about people, not politics.”

You can watch “The Unseen Crisis,” an Epoch TV production, at UnseenCrisis.com.

(Related: Be sure to also check out “Making a Killing: Unmasking the Truth behind the Deadly Hospital Protocols”, another new documentary film that similarly exposes the deadly truth behind how hospitals perpetrated the covid scam and killed patients for cash.)

A small, brave community of doctors is seeking to help jab-injured patients

“The Unseen Crisis” features numerous patients who suffered severe adverse effects after getting jabbed for the Fauci Flu. They all reached out to the health care system and pharmaceutical companies for help, only to be told to hit the road because there is nothing that can be done.

In most cases, injured patients were flat-out ignored by the very people who claim to be all about “saving lives.” Others were called “anti-vaxxers” for merely coming forward with the gruesome details of how their health was destroyed by the toxic injections.

Keep in mind that the cases depicted in “The Unseen Crisis” are just the tip of the iceberg. There are many, many more such cases that have gone unnoticed even by filmmakers, leaving them and their families without any public exposure, let alone answers.

Fortunately, there exists a small community of doctors that is bravely trying to help the vaccine-injured find relief. At great risk to their own careers – because questioning official medical dogma in 2023 can get a doctor fired and de-licensed – these honest physicians are doing what they can to treat jab-injured patients.

You will see some of these doctors speak in the film, and share in the hope they are providing to potentially millions of jab-injured people who currently feel hopeless due to not having any answers to their newfound health problems.

“In spite of everything, this group has learned to rely on themselves and work together to find relief,” reads a description of the many brave folks depicted in the film. “Determined, principled, and surprisingly positive, they truly embody the resilient American spirit.”

“For those suffering in silence, hope begins with having a voice. The ‘Unseen Crisis’ finally gives them one.”

You can watch “The Unseen Crisis” on the Epoch TV website – please note that you may need to create a free account in order to log in and access the movie.

“This is the best film depicting the effects caused by covid injections,” one person wrote about the “The Unseen Crisis” after watching it. “Very sobering and good proof that bad things are going on.”

“The first thing is to find out exactly what’s in the vials,” wrote another about how much more work still needs to be done to get to the bottom of what these so-called “vaccines” really are.

“If the patient has elevated d-dimer levels, you’re supposed to rule out a very important thing, and do it with an L-amino oxidase test. But not ONE doctor in America has ever done it. Why? They’re scared to find out where the mRNA originated.”

Everyone who got “vaccinated” for the Fauci Flu is eventually, if not already, going to regret it. Learn more at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

