Ohio Medical Board INDEFINITELY SUSPENDS license of Dr. Sherri Tenpenny for “failure to cooperate” with the board’s stilted persecution

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny faced a tribunal last week on August 9 when she appeared before the Ohio Medical Board in Columbus. At the hearing, which was two years in the making, Dr. Tenpenny was ruled to have "failed to cooperate" with an unfounded "investigation" into her skeptical position towards vaccines, meaning her license to practice medicine is now suspended indefinitely.

Attended by Dr. Tenpenny, her attorney Tom Renz, and nearly 30 of her close friends, the hearing was an exercise in medical fascism. The thing appears to have been rigged from the very start in that, despite Renz being given five minutes to rebut the Ohio Medical Board’s pre-determination that Tenpenny is guilty of not “cooperating,” Dr. Tenpenny was ultimately punished for something she did not even do.

“Over the last two years, the Board has sent a series of letters,” Dr. Tenpenny explained on her Substack about how the Ohio Medical Board’s claims of insubordination are completely unfounded.

“Even though at the hearing they made it seem they’ve been chasing me to get an answer and I never responded, we answered every one of their letters on time. Eric Jones, my other attorney involved in this situation, wrote every response and attended the board hearing on August 9, which I was not required to attend … “How is that being ‘uncooperative?'”

Dr. Tenpenny is being persecuted by the medical police state of Ohio

Even so, Renz entered a statement into the public record, despite the ruling, explaining that at no point has Dr. Tenpenny ever hurt any clients or patients, nor have there been any allegations that she in any way defrauded anybody or did anything illegal.

“Rather, we’re having an investigation on a procedural matter and looking at a recommendation of indefinite suspension of our medical license for ‘failure to cooperate,’ something that we absolutely disagree with,” Renz wrote.

“In fact, when we looked into the charge of ‘failure to cooperate,’ it’s quite clear that we’ve made a very good faith effort to cooperate. We objected to a bad inquiry, or bad faith inquiry, which is evidence of cooperation. It is not evidence of failure to cooperate. It’s absolutely the opposite.”

Renz then clarified to the Ohio Medical Board that he and his client have the “absolute right” to object to anything they disagree with at will. The Board also has the right to go to court and request that Renz and his client respond to the inquiry in more detail – except for the fact that this never happened as the Board even claims.

“… there was no definition of failure to cooperate [provided], nor failure to respond, depending on what you call it on any given day,” Renz specified.

In other words, the claims made by the Ohio Medical Board against Dr. Tenpenny are patently false. All this appears to be is another witch hunt against a physician who rejects the status quo and seeks to help her patients and followers learn the truth that the Ohio Medical Board apparently does not want to be known.

One member of the Board, Dr. Sion, responded with a prepared statement that initially aimed to make Dr. Tenpenny appear like a conspiratorial kook before once again suggesting that she has been “uncooperative,” and that this is the only reason she is supposedly being punished.

“So there you have it,” Dr. Tenpenny said. “I obviously didn’t answer their incriminatory questions to their satisfaction, so my license has been ‘indefinitely suspended,’ plus a $3,000 fine, until I answer to their satisfaction, my rights be damned.”

The medical police state wants to destroy honest physicians like Dr. Tenpenny. Learn more at MedicalFascism.news.

