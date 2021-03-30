Spain’s inflated count of child coronavirus deaths could be caused by COMPUTER ERROR

Spain reportedly has the highest rate of child Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths in any developed country in the world. But this claim may be based on false data.

A study, published in The Lancet on March 10, claimed that Spain had the “highest rate of deaths per 100?000 children.” The study reported that 54 coronavirus-related deaths in Spain were of minors, of which 28 were children 10 years old and below, with the rest being kids and teenagers between 10 and 19 years old.

The Lancet’s claim has been heavily disputed by Spanish medical associations, notably the Spanish Society of Pediatric Intensive Care and the Spanish Society of Pediatric Infectology. These two societies were involved in the cases of many of these patients. Pediatricians all over Spain clarified that only seven children aged 19 and under have died due to the coronavirus in the country, not 54.

“We are conducting a registry of pediatric patients treated in Spain with SARS-CoV-2 infection and its complications,” wrote the two societies in a joint statement. “To date, these registries have included up to seven deceased patients. Therefore, the figure included in the article seems to be wrong.” (Related: If you refuse coronavirus vaccine plans in Spain, you’ll be targeted and put on a government list.)

Mix up may have been due to mistakes made during the incorporation of the data

plant based immune boostWhen questioned by Spanish media outlet NIUS Diario regarding the allegedly false data, Spain’s Ministry of Health (MISAN) acknowledged that some of the country’s regions may have “made mistakes when incorporating the data of minors.” But the ministry assured NIUS that the data was already being reviewed for correction.

The regions of Madrid and Catalonia have accounted for 49 of the 54 deceased minors in MISAN’s list. Fourteen of the alleged deaths came from Madrid, while 35 were from Catalonia.

Multiple pediatricians involved in the incident have come out to blame the “oversized” reported deaths of children on the fact that many regional governments were unable to provide regular updates to MISAN.

Another hypothesis for the massive error is that people over the age of 100 may have been falsely listed as infants. Instead of MISAN’s system listing people as 101, 102 or 103 years old, it would instead list them as one, two or three years old.

The main proponent of this theory is Dr. Pere Soler, a pediatrician in the Infectious Pathologies and Pediatric Immunodeficiencies unit of the Vall d’Hebron University Hospital in Barcelona.

Soler has acknowledged that this explanation “may seem strange,” but it should be noted that MISAN has neither denied nor acknowledged the possibility that this is how the errors came about.

Several doctors explained to NIUS Diario that, under normal circumstances, the date of birth of the deceased would be included in the death report. But since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, what is instead sent to MISAN and to regional ministries of health are just the ages of the deceased, including centenarians.

Spanish health authorities insist that according to data gathered up to Sept. 2020, the country only recorded around 213 coronavirus cases involving children. The officials that were interviewed by NIUS Diario did not mention how many of those 213 cases ended up dying.

Cases in children on the rise, but still no cause for alarm

Regardless of how many children in Spain have actually died due to COVID-19, medical associations have been sounding the alarm because the percentage of children affected by the virus has been increasing.

The Spanish Society of Pulmonology and Thoracic Surgery announced in a conference in Dec. 2020 that Spanish children and teenagers represented just one percent of coronavirus cases during the first wave. But during the second wave, that number rose to 12 percent.

The Society stated that this increase was not alarming, but that it was only due to more widespread testing and contact tracing. Similarly, Soler said that it is necessary to send a message to not alarm the Spanish population.

“Even if there were 29 deaths under 14 years of age, for example, the impact on children is still very low,” said Soler.

Learn more about how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting other countries, and how governments may be misrepresenting the number of people being affected by the virus by reading the latest articles at Pandemic.news.

Arsenio Toledo

Sources include:

TheNationalPulse.com

TheLancet.com

NIUSDiario.es

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.