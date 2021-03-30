German researchers successfully implant, then delete, false memories in people’s minds

Have you ever remembered something from the past that never actually happened? If so, this phenomenon is known as a false memory, and scientists in Germany claim to have figured out a way to induce and implant false memories into people’s brains.

Researchers from multiple universities conducted a series of experiments on test patients in which false memories were artificially incepted in their minds. Using psychological techniques and tricks that rely heavily on the power of suggestion through repetition, the team successfully implanted false memories into the subjects.

What the researchers did was create fictional stories about the participants’ childhoods that contained some truths mixed with lies. They then repeated these skewed stories over and over again until the participants started to believe them as being true.

At first, the participants were told to just play along since they knew which portions of the stories were lies. After a while, however, the fictional elements became progressively murkier to the point that parsing truth from fiction was no longer possible for the participants.

Once this process was complete, the researchers then reversed course and used similar techniques to undo all of the false memories they had implanted. This turned out to be almost as easy a process as injecting the false memories in the first place.

“They merely asked the volunteers to identify the source of the memory while highlighting the fact that false memories can be created through a process of repeated, elicited recall that itself can become a form of conditioning,” reports RT.

Does law enforcement psychologically abuse suspects by implanting false memories during questioning?

plant based immune boostOver the course of multiple sessions, volunteers were gradually awakened to the presence of the false memories, allowing them to shed them off as fiction. Their parents, who had participated with the researchers in establishing the false memories, also contributing by explaining to their children what had happened.

After a while, most of the participants returned back to normal. A follow-up a year later found that 74 percent, or nearly one in three, participants had not only completely rejected all of the false memories but also forgotten that they were ever even implanted.

“If you can bring people to this point where they are aware of that, you can empower them to stay closer to their own memories and recollections, and rule out the suggestion from other sources,” says psychologist Aileen Oeberst from the University of Hagen.

The scary part of all this is that it has far-reaching implications particularly in the realm of law enforcement and criminal justice. If researchers were able to successfully implant false memories using such tactics, chances are that prosecutors, police officers and other elements of law enforcement are doing the same.

“Faulty memory may not matter in everyday life – if I tell you I had chicken last night instead of pizza, it may not matter,” says false memory expert Elizabeth Loftus.

“But very precise memory does matter when we’re talking about these legal cases. It matters whether the bad guy had curly hair or straight hair, or whether the car went through a red light or a green light.”

Commenting on the story, many RT readers speculated as to the full extent of this form of psychological manipulation. The general sentiment is that nearly everything in modern society contains some degree of mind control, which is used to socially engineer society.

“USA has something more effective that works as both torture to some, and mind control to others. They call it CNN,” joked one RT commenter.

“This is what Western media is doing,” wrote another. “As soon as media starts writing some propaganda, i.e. made-up stories about any country, people go into hysterics.”

More of the latest news can be found at Propaganda.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

RT.com

NaturalNews.com

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.