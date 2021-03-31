Keele University CANCELS all aluminum research after scientist links aluminum in vaccines to human health problems

The UK’s prestigious Keele University is suddenly shutting down the work of world-renowned aluminum expert, Christopher Exley, Ph.D. Keele is aggressively blocking donations for aluminum research and suppressing any science that exposes the toxic side of the vaccine industry.

University officials shut down Exley’s website and are actively blocking any charitable funds to his research team. These philanthropic funds have been used for nearly four decades to support Exley’s research on the bio-inorganic chemistry of aluminum and to better understand aluminum’s role in neurodegenerative diseases. Exley’s passion is “to understand aluminum in all living things” and to show how aluminum’s impact on human health represents “the greatest untold story of science.” Exley’s work has been cited in Alzheimer’s research, among other important public health issues. His research group has published important scientific insights in more than 200 peer-reviewed publications.

Brave researcher is targeted and suppressed for work on aluminum toxicity and vaccines

In 2021, Keele University’s dean of natural sciences wrote to Exley and explained that “the university will no longer provide facilities to solicit or enable restricted charitable donations” to Exley’s research group, effectively banning any research on “the bio-inorganic chemistry of aluminum and its links to neurodegenerative disease.” The ban includes a stoppage of all “donations from individuals, groups, charities and foundations.” The University most recently refused a $15,000 donation from Children’s Health Defense Chairman Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

For years, Exley has studied various routes of aluminum exposure in humans, from dietary intake to topical application to inhalation and most notably, injected aluminum (from vaccines). Children’s Health Defense supports Exley’s research efforts, for this science can be used to improve consumer products, cosmetics, vaccines, and help protect children from aluminum toxicity.

The University rejected Robert F. Kennedy’s Jr.’s donation because “prominent public figures or foundations could place the institution in an ethical and reputational predicament.” The University’s vice chancellor for research and enterprise wrote that this “could generate potentially negative media coverage and may also jeopardize the strong relationships it holds with its existing major funders and partners.”

Bill Gate’s money and influence is infiltrating university research, shutting down scientific progress on vaccine safety

After Keele University shut down Exley’s research and confessed it was done to appease their major funders; it became clear who was pulling the strings at the University. Over the past five years, the university adopted new priorities and “strategic research areas” that support “Global Health.” The major funder behind this new push is none other than the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. As the Gates priorities kicked in, Keele University partnered up with UK’s largest pharmacy company (Well Pharmacy), and gave them a special place on campus.

The University’s Pharmacy School was radically transformed in 2019 as well, and was reconfigured as the School of Pharmacy and Bioengineering. The pharmaceutical and biotech industries were given precedence and exclusive influence over the science and technology department at Keele.

Exley’s research was quickly targeted by the growing pharmaceutical influence at the university because Exley’s research team was brave enough to study the health impacts of aluminum adjuvants in vaccines. A 2021 hit-piece published in the Guardian labeled Exley as “anti-vaccine” for wanting more research on the safety of aluminum in vaccines. No stranger to these Big Pharma attacks, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wrote to Keele in 2020: “Allowing industry to quash science for fear that it might expose profitable practices as harmful to public health is offensive to every tenet of academic freedom, scientific integrity, ethics and morality.”

Exley’s brave research team is currently set to be disbanded and disposed by Aug. 31, 2021, as powerful pharmaceutical interests and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation continue to bully scientists and shut down scientific progress on vaccine safety.

Lance D Johnson

