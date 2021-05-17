On May 11, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) grilled Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) about his agency’s illicit funding of dangerous gain of function research. Fauci of course denied that any such funding exists, even though there is an extensive paper trail proving it to be true.
Del Bigtree of The Highwire reported on the meeting, showing highlights that included Fauci’s visual distaste for being questioned as he blatantly lied under oath about the nature of his agency’s research.
While The Highwire has had to be exceptionally careful about how it reports on the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), Bigtree has had enough. After watching Fauci try to squirm his way out of the conversation, Bigtree has decided to set the record straight about where he stands on the Chinese Virus.
“From here on out, The Highwire is changing course,” Bigtree announced to his viewers, refusing to any longer beat around the bush concerning what he believes.
“We are no longer going to vacillate between whether or not this is natural or man-made. My assumption now, and the work that we’ve done and the science that we’ve seen and shown you throughout this year, and much of the science that I cannot show you that is being privately handed to us anonymously from world-renowned scientists, I am now under the belief that this is a man-made virus.”
Every time Bigtree and his team have even hinted at such in one of their videos, the social media censors immediately pull them down or suspend their channels. Bigtree is no longer concerned about this, though, as truth is the most important thing by which to stand.
Bigtree also does not have to worry about censorship happening on Brighteon, where the episode in question is hosted. Be sure to watch it below:
https://rumble.com/vh5b87-del-bigtree-declares-covid-is-a-biological-weapon.html
Anthony Fauci is a liar, a traitor, and a murderer
During the episode, Bigtree got the chance to speak with physicist and nuclear cardiologist Dr. Richard Fleming, who agrees that all available evidence points to the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) being man-made.
“The evidence all shows that this is a man-made virus,” Dr. Fleming stated.
“And for Dr. Fauci to sit at a hearing with Rand Paul and perjure himself is unconscionable because we have even the international patent that Ralph Baric got for gain of function research on the spike protein that’s paid for, that’s it, by NIH.”
There is also the patent that shows the NIH, and specifically the NIAID that Fauci oversees, directly funded the gain of function research that Fauci is now flagrantly denying ever even took place.
An extensive paper trail exists that proves Fauci a liar. It also proves that he is a mass murderer who unleashed a deadly virus as well as withheld lifesaving remedies from the public.
As explained by Dr. Fleming, the patent clearly states that coronavirus spike proteins were being intentionally modified and that the NIH was funneling funds to help pay for it. Sorry, Fauci, but you are a liar.
At the end of the day, the Chinese Virus is a bioweapon that came out of a lab where Fauci and his cronies were sending taxpayer dollars. No matter how he tries to hem-haw around that fact and pretend as though the virus came from bats, Fauci is on the wrong side of both science and history.
“The next step? Mass murder to roll out World War III,” wrote one Brighteon commenter about the possible next phase of the plandemic agenda.
More related news about Fauci’s lies concerning the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) can be found at Deception.news.
Ethan Huff
Sources for this article include:
Rumble.com
DrEddyMD.com
Related Posts
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Published by dreddymd
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten):
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/
https://dreddymd.com/courses/
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3
Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd
More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF
Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql
View all posts by dreddymd