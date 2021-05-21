Dr. Stella Immanuel talks with the Health Ranger about the Luciferian covid agenda targeting humanity

America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) personality Dr. Stella Immanuel is back with a new interview on Brighteon Conversations, hosted by Mike Adams, the Health Ranger.

During the segment – watch below – Dr. Immanuel talked about how she and the other AFLDS doctors have been stifled by the medical establishment for trying to treat the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) with hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and other remedies, even as conventional doctors continue to do nothing to help patients.

More than a year has passed and government-approved medicine still has no solutions for the Chinese Virus other than escalating medical fascism and tyranny. This is completely unacceptable for the medical professional and Dr. Immanuel is upset about it.

“I’ve been in this country for 30 years and I’ve never seen a time in medical practice where we were told to not treat patients,” she stated about how the system has been stopping physicians from saving lives.

“We are doctors. Even minus hydroxychloroquine, covid has respiratory problems and we know how to treat respiratory problems.”

Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates and other plandemic scam artists actively discouraged physicians from administering treatments like HCQ, zinc, vitamin D and other remedies that could have saved hundreds of thousands of people from dying. This allowed the plandemic to flourish unabated.

“This is the first time in the history of practicing medicine that we were told not to treat a patient,” Dr. Immanuel says, adding that the only government-approved course of action is to “wait until the patient is almost dead and don’t do anything.”

“None of it makes sense.”

The Chinese Virus agenda is spiritual warfare, says Dr. Immanuel

As a Christian, Dr. Immanuel is convinced that this whole thing is spiritually driven. While many people were led to believe that the Wuhan Flu came about specifically to interfere with the American election, Dr. Immanuel says that France was actually among the first countries to ban HCQ.

The lockdowns, masks and now vaccines are all a global phenomenon as well. And sadly, too many doctors are going along with the sham because they are fearful about deviating from the script, especially since they could get fired or even sued.

“There’s such a conspiracy everywhere to destroy humanity,” Dr. Immanuel warned, explaining that every time there is some kind of intimidating news to report, such as Dr. Simone Gold getting fired or the Texas Medical Board going after AFLDS, the mainstream media was right there to report it.

This frightened many physicians into just doing what the government demanded in order to keep their jobs, and now the entire world is paying a steep price for it.

“There is no pandemic,” Dr. Immanuel added plainly. “If you go and look at death rates, last year had more deaths than this year. Everything that is being done is orchestrated.”

Ever since the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) was first announced, conditions like heart disease, pneumonia and the flu completely disappeared. Now, every sickness and death that occurs is reported as “covid.”

“Doctors were being coerced to put covid as a diagnosis,” Dr. Immanuel explained. “Hospitals were being bribed. This is a worldwide phenomenon. And as a Christian, I think it all boils down to Satan.”

Those who work for Satan are busily coming up with new ways to destroy human DNA, reprogram the immune system, and ultimately control the people of the world like slaves. Moderna, for instance, wants to continue “hacking” human software by “splicing” genes and “inserting something into it,” Dr. Immanuel warned.

“They think humanity needs to be extinct,” she says, noting that the demonic endgame is to create a new “Human 2.0” that no longer bears the image of God.

More of the latest news about the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) depopulation agenda can be found at Depopulation.news.

Ethan Huff

