Dr. Stella Immanuel talks with the Health Ranger about the Luciferian covid agenda targeting humanity

America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) personality Dr. Stella Immanuel is back with a new interview on Brighteon Conversations, hosted by Mike Adams, the Health Ranger.

During the segment – watch below – Dr. Immanuel talked about how she and the other AFLDS doctors have been stifled by the medical establishment for trying to treat the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) with hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and other remedies, even as conventional doctors continue to do nothing to help patients.

Oxy-Powder® is a safe and effective colon cleanse product that harnesses the power of oxygen to gently cleanse and detoxify the entire digestive tract.More than a year has passed and government-approved medicine still has no solutions for the Chinese Virus other than escalating medical fascism and tyranny. This is completely unacceptable for the medical professional and Dr. Immanuel is upset about it.

“I’ve been in this country for 30 years and I’ve never seen a time in medical practice where we were told to not treat patients,” she stated about how the system has been stopping physicians from saving lives.

“We are doctors. Even minus hydroxychloroquine, covid has respiratory problems and we know how to treat respiratory problems.”

Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates and other plandemic scam artists actively discouraged physicians from administering treatments like HCQ, zinc, vitamin D and other remedies that could have saved hundreds of thousands of people from dying. This allowed the plandemic to flourish unabated.

“This is the first time in the history of practicing medicine that we were told not to treat a patient,” Dr. Immanuel says, adding that the only government-approved course of action is to “wait until the patient is almost dead and don’t do anything.”

“None of it makes sense.”

The Chinese Virus agenda is spiritual warfare, says Dr. Immanuel

As a Christian, Dr. Immanuel is convinced that this whole thing is spiritually driven. While many people were led to believe that the Wuhan Flu came about specifically to interfere with the American election, Dr. Immanuel says that France was actually among the first countries to ban HCQ.

The lockdowns, masks and now vaccines are all a global phenomenon as well. And sadly, too many doctors are going along with the sham because they are fearful about deviating from the script, especially since they could get fired or even sued.

“There’s such a conspiracy everywhere to destroy humanity,” Dr. Immanuel warned, explaining that every time there is some kind of intimidating news to report, such as Dr. Simone Gold getting fired or the Texas Medical Board going after AFLDS, the mainstream media was right there to report it.

This frightened many physicians into just doing what the government demanded in order to keep their jobs, and now the entire world is paying a steep price for it.

“There is no pandemic,” Dr. Immanuel added plainly. “If you go and look at death rates, last year had more deaths than this year. Everything that is being done is orchestrated.”

Ever since the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) was first announced, conditions like heart disease, pneumonia and the flu completely disappeared. Now, every sickness and death that occurs is reported as “covid.”

“Doctors were being coerced to put covid as a diagnosis,” Dr. Immanuel explained. “Hospitals were being bribed. This is a worldwide phenomenon. And as a Christian, I think it all boils down to Satan.”

Those who work for Satan are busily coming up with new ways to destroy human DNA, reprogram the immune system, and ultimately control the people of the world like slaves. Moderna, for instance, wants to continue “hacking” human software by “splicing” genes and “inserting something into it,” Dr. Immanuel warned.

“They think humanity needs to be extinct,” she says, noting that the demonic endgame is to create a new “Human 2.0” that no longer bears the image of God.

More of the latest news about the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) depopulation agenda can be found at Depopulation.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Bitchute.com

DrEddyMD.com

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body Cleanse

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.