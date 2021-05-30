India demands social media networks remove references to “Indian variant” of COVID

Authorities in India are now demanding that social media networks remove references to the “Indian variant” of COVID-19, despite the fact that it originated in India.
New Delhi’s information technology ministry is claiming that mentions of the Indian mutant strain are misleading and “without basis” because there is no scientific reason to link it to India.
“It has come to our knowledge that a false statement is being circulated online which implies that an ‘Indian variant’ of coronavirus is spreading across the countries. This is completely FALSE,” the letter said.
That claim itself is manifestly false given that the B.1.617 strain was first reported in India.
Other countries such as South Africa and the UK (with the so-called ‘Kent strain’) have also had their name attached to mutant variants of the coronavirus.
Despite the stupidity of India’s demand, some left-wing politicians are already acquiescing to it.
On Friday, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she would no talk about an “Indian variant” and would instead refer to it as “April 02”.
However, during the same press conference, Sturgeon went on to refer to the ‘Kent variant’ – thereby completely contradicting herself.
Health Secretary Humza Yousa also insisted that the Indian variant shouldn’t be called the Indian variant because it is “important for us not to allow this virus to divide us as communities and people.”
The WHO and the establishment media in America blasted President Donald Trump for referring to the original outbreak of COVID-19 as the “China virus” despite China being the origin of the virus.
The notion that correctly pinpointing where a virus originated is somehow bigoted or racist even extended to travel bans in the early weeks of the pandemic, which the WHO warned against, saying it could lead to the “stigmatization” of Chinese people.
As we highlighted last week, an independent scientific panel ruled that the World Health Organization could have saved 3 million lives if it had advised countries to impose border controls earlier.
Apparently, not being seen to be racist was more important at the time.
Read more at: Summit.news
