Who pays the medical bills from vaccine injuries caused by government-coerced vaccine injections? Answer: YOU DO!

A 38-year-old woman who became permanently injured after getting injected for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) is demanding that American taxpayers foot the bill for her stupidity.

Kendra Lippy says she was normal and healthy prior to getting the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Wuhan Flu shot, but within a week afterwards started to experience headaches, abdominal pain and nausea. She was then diagnosed with severe blood clots that quickly sent her vital organs into a tailspin of failure.

Since then, Lippy has suffered multiple organ failures and had to have most of her small intestine removed – all because she was scared of Chinese Germs that more than likely never would have affected her.

Having racked up more than $1 million in medical bills due to the jab, Lippy is doing what many Americans do and blaming someone else rather than herself for the hell she had to endure because of getting injected.

Lippy feels as though the federal government – meaning American taxpayers – should cover her medical bills because of the pain and suffering she has had to endure.

She is currently undergoing occupational and physical therapy, and is having to relearn basic functions such as walking and climbing stairs, as well as how to retune motor skills such as using a fork or writing things down.

Lippy is also now reliant on total parenteral nutrition, or TPN, which is a feeding method that bypasses the gastrointestinal tract – seeing as how she no longer has one due to the shot.

“I’m always going to have this disability,” Libby complained. “That’s going to limit what I can eat and limit … some activities that I can’t do anymore.”

“Right now, I know it’s hindering me being able to go back to work, which is what I want to do. I’m not a stay-at-home person. I’m not somebody that’s gonna sit still, it’s just not me. I have to do something.”

Don’t get jabbed unless you want to risk ruining your entire life

Lippy apparently missed the memo about how all Chinese Virus injection manufacturers are completely exempt from all liability – meaning the jabs are all take at your own risk.

She should have known this before rolling up her sleeve, though like many others, she trusted the government and Big Pharma to tell her the truth, believing that the injections were created to help keep her “safe.”

As such, Lippy has no recourse as she cannot sue J&J and probably cannot sue the government, either. She took the risk and now she has to suffer the consequences of her error.

“The only current option for people who have suffered COVID vaccine injuries is the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP), which turns down most applicants,” explains The Defender, a newsletter of Children’s Health Defense (CHD).

“Fewer than one in 10 people receive compensation after applying.”

In order to even stand a chance of getting a government handout, Lippy will need to file her claim quickly and hope for the best. She technically has a better chance of success by filing her claim through the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (NVICP), which has a higher percentage of accepted applicants.

Should she go the CICP route, Lippy could only potentially receive a maximum payout of $250,000, which is a mere one-quarter of her total medical bills. Let this be a word to the wise not to follow in Lippy’s footsteps, and to just say no to the jab.

“According to data from CICP, more than 701 claim filings since 2010 have been received from individuals requesting compensation for injuries,” The Defender explains.

“Of the 701 claims, only 29 claims were compensated totaling $6 million. Another 452 claims were deemed ineligible. There are 210 cases pending.”

More related news about Chinese Virus injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

ChildrensHealthDefense.org

DrEddyMD.com

