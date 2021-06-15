Lancet editor silent when asked about the letter he published “debunking” coronavirus lab-leak theory

Richard Horton, the editor-in-chief of the academic journal The Lancetrefuses to tell if he still supports the cover-up letter published by the journal “debunking” the theory that the Wuhan coronavirus leaked from a Chinese laboratory.

Daily Mail asked Horton about his decision to publish and support the letter, amid recent reports encouraging further investigation into the so-called “lab-leak” theory. But he and his office declined to comment on the matter.

The letter, which appeared online in The Lancet in February last year, discredited the theory that the Wuhan coronavirus emerged from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). Instead, the 27 medical experts who were named in the letter suggested that humans contracted the virus from wildlife.

The letter played a key role in quelling early debate on the virus’s origin, but its credibility had been questioned recently due to reports linking the Chinese research facility to Dr. Peter Daszak, head of the research organization EcoHealth Alliance and one of the letter’s 27 signatories.

Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance received a five-year, $3 million grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which is headed by Anthony Fauci. The organization took nearly $600,000 from the grant and used it to fund gain-of-function research at the WIV.

This type of research involves inducing virus mutations to determine how a virus could cause serious infections in humans. This information, in turn, could allow scientists to find a cure or produce vaccines to prevent future outbreaks. In the case of the WIV research funded by EcoHealth Alliance, the pathogens under investigation were bat coronaviruses.

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Daszak secretly organized scientists to author and sign the letter rejecting the lab-leak theory, Vanity Fair reported. He also told scientists who worked with the WIV’s lead coronavirus researcher not to sign to cover up the letter’s link to the Chinese lab.

“We’ll then put it out in a way that doesn’t link it back to our collaboration so we maximize an independent voice,” he wrote in an email addressed to the scientists. (Related: Gain-of-function expert Dr. Peter Daszak bullied top scientists into covering up laboratory origins of SARS-CoV-2.)

Weeks after the letter’s publication, Horton praised Daszak in a tweet: “Peter Daszak rejects conspiracy theories about the origins of COVID-19; and he knows more than most of us about coronaviruses.”

Horton also publicly slammed “conspiracy theories” on China’s role in the pandemic, saying that they constituted “Sinophobia.”

“The global emergency of COVID-19 is sharpening the confrontation between China and the west, exacerbated by President Trump’s insistence on referring to the ‘China virus,’” he wrote in The Lancet last July. “The present wave of anti-China sentiment has now evolved into a Sinophobia that threatens international health.”

Letter’s authors speak out about the coronavirus’s origin

Daily Mail also asked the 27 signatories if their initial stance on COVID-19’s origin changed. Three of them responded, including Leo Poon of the University of Hong Kong and Jeremy Farrar, a medical researcher and the director of the charity Wellcome Trust.

Poon said he had no interest in answering non-scientific queries while Farrar still gravitated toward the wildlife explanation.

“The origins of [the Wuhan coronavirus] are not yet certain — it is possible the origin will never be fully established — but nature is a powerful force and, in my view, the most likely scenario is that the virus crossed from animals to humans and then evolved in humans,” Farrar said.

But Peter Palese, a microbiologist from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mt. Sinai, appeared to have softened his original stance.

“I believe a thorough investigation about the origin of the COVID-19 virus is needed,” he said. “A lot of disturbing information has surfaced since the Lancet letter I signed, so I want to see answers covering all questions.”

Palese’s remarks came after The Wall Street Journal reported that three WIV researchers fell ill in autumn 2019 – shortly before the outbreak that launched the pandemic. The researchers displayed symptoms that were consistent with both COVID-19 and common seasonal illness, the news outlet said as per a previously undisclosed federal report. (Related: Chinese virologist: Fauci’s emails proved coronavirus lab-leak theory is right.)

The Wall Street Journal also received details of another report, which was prepared in May last year by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, a federal research facility under the oversight of the Department of Energy. The report concluded that the lab-leak theory is plausible and deserves further investigation, the paper said according to people familiar with the classified document.

Follow Pandemic.news for the latest developments on the Wuhan coronavirus’s origin.

Virgilio Marin

Sources include:

DailyMail.co.uk

NYPost.com

WSJ.com 1

WSJ.com 2

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.