CLAIM: Vaccine “police” now going door-to-door in California pushing covid injections

There are rumors circulating that government lackeys are now roaming the streets of California looking for “unvaccinated” residents whom they are trying to bully into getting injected for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

A woman on TikTok posted a video claiming that her husband received a knock at the door from brownshirts who pried for information about who lives at the house and if there are any young people there who have not yet been stabbed for the Chinese Virus.

"The vaccine police came to our house last night – I am not joking," the woman told her TikTok followers.

“They wanted to know if my husband was vaccinated and if we had somebody under the age of 12 in our house. They asked that two times.”

Shocked by being approached, the woman’s husband allegedly denied that anyone else lived there and that he was all alone. He then asked how and why he was being targeted, and the response he received is nothing short of chilling.

“My husband said he was the only one that lived there and he asked how they came to our house,” the woman further explained.

“They said – it was two women and they had lanyards and a clipboard – that our address came up as ‘residents unvaccinated.’ I don’t even know what to say. I live in California. Gavin Newsom is my governor – not by my choice – but this has got to stop.”

Kamala Harris urging Democrats to harass their “unvaccinated” neighbors

This strange occurrence sounds a whole lot like what Kamala Harris told a roomful of her followers the other day.

At an appearance in Atlanta, Harris urged black students who attend historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to get out there and start recruiting more Branch Covidians into the jab cult so that fake “president” Joe Biden can reach his “vaccination” goals.

“If you knock on the door and someone says they ‘don’t have the time to get the vaccine’ … let them know that pharmacies across our country are keeping their doors open for 24 hours on Fridays in June,” Harris nervously bellowed before cackling maniacally.

“We need to meet people where they are!”

In the event that someone who is bullied by a Harris brownshirt into getting injected against their will only to become injured as a result, Harris recommends that her followers inform jab recipients that they might be able to get paid time off from work while they “recover.”

“Other folks who need time to recover after they get the shot … may need a little moment where they need some help with their kids,” Harris stated while strangely flapping her arms back and forth and sweating like some kind of junkie.

“So, we have partnered with the YMCA, with KinderCare, and the Learning Care Group to provide free childcare for both vaccination and recovery. We need to meet people where they are.”

Whatever it takes to convince someone to get injected, Harris wants Democrats to do it. No tactic is too invasive or cringeworthy, just so long as it gets more needles into arms at “warp speed.”

Was Harris’ call to action the reason why the TikTok woman’s husband received a personal visit at his home for harboring “unvaccinated residents?” Perhaps. And we expect a whole lot more of this type of thing in the coming days.

“There is no legitimacy to the ‘pandemic’ and there is no legitimacy to the vaccine,” wrote one commenter at Newspunch. “The Covid-19 vaccine is not even a real vaccine. It is a recombinant RNA genetic modifier.”

More related news about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine tyranny can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

RumorMillNews.com

Newspunch.com

