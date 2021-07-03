15 Tools every prepper needs to make life on a homestead easier after SHTF

Homesteaders are hardworking and self-sufficient individuals. They also know how to use various tools to their advantage.

Just because a homestead requires a lot of time and hard work to maintain doesn’t mean you can’t make things easier for yourself. Before SHTF, invest in useful kitchen tools like a dehydrator and stand mixer so you can keep your family well-fed when disaster strikes. (h/t to Hillsborough-Homesteading.com)

Essential kitchen supplies

Female Fuzion™ is a premier, herbal hormone balance formula for women that helps to support normal energy levels, increase vitality and regulate mood.With the useful tools detailed in this list, you can cook and preserve food for your homestead. If you have excess harvest from your home garden, you can add more food to your survival stockpile or sell some for extra income.

Chest freezer

Using a chest freezer will help you save on electricity bills since it uses less energy than an upright freezer.

Compost bin

A compost bin is a must-have if you want to grow healthy crops in your home garden without using chemical fertilizers. It will help turn food waste into something useful.

Using a countertop container is one of the easiest ways to collect kitchen scraps. Get a pail with a tight-fitting lid that will fit on your countertop and throw daily food scraps in it.

Empty the pail regularly into a larger outdoor bin or tumbler to gather humus for your garden. Emptying the pail daily ensures that the container won’t stink up your kitchen.

Use a countertop pail with charcoal filters if you’re worried about any odors. Avoid using wooden pails because kitchen scraps contain a lot of moisture.

Dehydrator

A dehydrator is a versatile tool to have in the kitchen, especially for homesteaders. You can use it to make healthy and tasty snacks like fruit leather using fruits from your home garden. You can also use a dehydrator to make veggie chips and beef jerky.

French press

A French press is a must-have if you start each day with a cup of good coffee. Aside from making coffee, a French press can also be used to:

  • Froth milk
  • Make tea
  • Make whipped cream
  • Rinse quinoa and other grains

Food processor 

With a high-quality food processor, you can make your own food from scratch even after SHTF. As a versatile kitchen tool, a food processor can be used to:

Mason jars 

You’ll need lots of Mason jars along with a canning funnel, jar lifters and other canning equipment for preserving fruits and veggies during harvest season. Extra jars can also be repurposed to store liquids like apple cider vinegar.

Pressure cooker

You can cut down prep time by cooking with a pressure cooker.

Solar oven

If the power goes out, you can cook food using a solar oven. A solar oven doesn’t require fuel, just a clear, sunny day. It also doesn’t produce smoke that can harm your health.

A solar oven can be used to bake, boil, steam or roast food. Most solar cookers reach and maintain temperatures between 250 to 350 F, which is hot enough to cook with.

Solar ovens usually require less water because the water does not boil and take away valuable nutrients with it. Since food cooks slowly in a solar oven, you don’t have to worry too much about burning anything.

Stand mixer

With a stand mixer, you can bake bread and make homemade pasta or ice cream.

Vacuum sealer

Use a vacuum sealer to preserve the quality of your meals or freeze meat and other food when SHTF. Vacuum packing bags also makes storing things in the freezer much easier.

Water bath canner

You can use a water bath canner to process food with high acidity. A water bath canner can also be used to make delicious homemade jams and jellies.

Power tools and backup power supply

Power tools and backup power supply

Before SHTF, invest in a backup power supply like a generator or solar panels and useful tools for easy home repair. (Related: 5 Machines preppers need in their homestead before disaster strikes.)

Extension cords

You’ll need extension cords if you often work on homesteading projects that require the use of power tools.

Miter saw

A miter saw is essential for various woodworking projects.

Socket wrench

A socket wrench makes it easier to tighten bolts.

Wood chisel

Use a sturdy wood chisel to trim hard edges or carve around things. Remain self-sufficient even after SHTF by investing in useful tools for your homestead, such as a dehydrator, a food processor and a pressure cooker.

Visit Homesteading.news for more tips on how to keep your homestead running smoothly even after disaster strikes.

Zoey Sky

Sources include:

Hillsborough-Homesteading.com

FoodAl.com

JessExplainsItAll.com

TheKitchn.com

SunshineOnMyShoulder.com

VeganSafe™ B-12 is a blend of the two most bioactive forms of vitamin B-12, an essential nutrient for normal energy levels and the cardiovascular system.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.